Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin/17th): "A nightmare".

Both Aston Martin cars out in the first qualifying segment, Fernando Alonso only 17th on the grid, the Spaniard is completely fed up: "A real nightmare, we could just throw this USA GP in the bin".

For the first time in the 2023 GP season, Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin race car failed to finish in the top ten. To be precise - out in the first qualifying segment and only 17th on the grid for the two-time Formula 1 champion from Spain.

The 32-time GP winner after the failed practice: "A real nightmare, from this starting position we can throw the US Grand Prix right in the bin."

"The best thing would be to stop, rewind and start again first thing this Friday morning. We had a really bad practice. Lance could only do two timed laps in free practice and I got maybe six or seven fast laps with the improvements on the car, no better."

In retrospect, perhaps it wasn't such a good idea to put improvements on the car on a sprint weekend, but Alonso says: "Now we've got the wrapping. The most we can do is use the rest of the weekend as a test. Maybe we'll learn something from tomorrow."



"My lap was not ideal, especially the warm-up lap was a disaster with all the traffic. When I crossed the start/finish line, I still had a second time reserve, I had to pick up steam to be able to go into a final fast lap at all, but because of that I was too close to other cars. The lap didn't feel bad, but it just wasn't enough."



Which may not have helped either: Aston Martin did not use soft tyres on Alonso in free practice to focus entirely on set-up.





GP qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827