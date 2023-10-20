Max Verstappen 6th in USA: "I misjudged".
Max Verstappen had the speed to take pole at the Circuit of the Americas. But on a lap that would have been enough for the best grid position, the 49-time GP winner slipped his brakes and was off the track in turn 19.
It came as it had to: the race stewards wiped out the 26-year-old Dutchman's lap, meaning pole was gone and the triple world champion slipped back to sixth on the grid.
Max Verstappen after qualifying: "Of course you try to get the maximum out of every corner, and in that situation I simply misjudged. It wasn't even that the car was understeering there, it was just a misjudgement."
"When you're driving at the limit, there's a very fine line between the car being just on the line or just off it. Then there was my mistake in the first corner. After that mistake, I knew I had to give it everything."
"All this is not ideal now, but I will probably have a pretty lively Grand Prix ahead of me. Of course I still want to win the race, even if my starting position has become a bit more difficult. But we often have long Grands Prix here and there are plenty of things we can do better. I'm looking forward to having fun."
GP Qualifying, USA
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862
04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945
05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079
06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235
17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827