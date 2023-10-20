Max Verstappen 6th in USA: "I misjudged".

Three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has to settle for 6th place on the grid in Texas. The Dutchman lost his best lap due to a violation of the track limits.

Max Verstappen had the speed to take pole at the Circuit of the Americas. But on a lap that would have been enough for the best grid position, the 49-time GP winner slipped his brakes and was off the track in turn 19.

It came as it had to: the race stewards wiped out the 26-year-old Dutchman's lap, meaning pole was gone and the triple world champion slipped back to sixth on the grid.

Max Verstappen after qualifying: "Of course you try to get the maximum out of every corner, and in that situation I simply misjudged. It wasn't even that the car was understeering there, it was just a misjudgement."

"When you're driving at the limit, there's a very fine line between the car being just on the line or just off it. Then there was my mistake in the first corner. After that mistake, I knew I had to give it everything."



"All this is not ideal now, but I will probably have a pretty lively Grand Prix ahead of me. Of course I still want to win the race, even if my starting position has become a bit more difficult. But we often have long Grands Prix here and there are plenty of things we can do better. I'm looking forward to having fun."





GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827