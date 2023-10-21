Charles Leclerc: "I almost had a heart attack".

Monegasque Charles Leclerc conquered the best time in the final practice for the US Grand Prix. "Then I got a message that scared me so much I thought I was going to have a heart attack."

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari sped across the start/finish line of the Circuit of the Americas, and the 26-year-old Monegasque knew - this must be pole position.

Then something happened that the Ferrari driver had not expected: "All I heard on the radio was - lap time deleted! The news scared me so much, I almost had a heart attack. But then my race engineer followed up: 'for Verstappen'."

The exact sequence of the conversation between the race driver and engineer Xavier Padros:

Padros: "Lap time cancelled - for Verstappen."



Leclerc: "Damn it again, why don't you tell me the name first?"



Padros: "Verstappen lap time deleted."



Leclerc: "Yeah, and in the meantime I had a heart attack."



Charles later: "It wasn't so funny in the car because I really thought I'd lost my pole lap. All I heard was 'lap time cancelled' and of course I started swearing, hitting the steering wheel in anger. Then came 'for Verstappen' and I thought - oh, okay, that's a bit better news."



"But I don't want to have a moment like that again so soon, so I told Xavi - please name first in future."





GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827