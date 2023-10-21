Charles Leclerc: "I almost had a heart attack".
Charles Leclerc's Ferrari sped across the start/finish line of the Circuit of the Americas, and the 26-year-old Monegasque knew - this must be pole position.
Then something happened that the Ferrari driver had not expected: "All I heard on the radio was - lap time deleted! The news scared me so much, I almost had a heart attack. But then my race engineer followed up: 'for Verstappen'."
The exact sequence of the conversation between the race driver and engineer Xavier Padros:
Padros: "Lap time cancelled - for Verstappen."
Leclerc: "Damn it again, why don't you tell me the name first?"
Padros: "Verstappen lap time deleted."
Leclerc: "Yeah, and in the meantime I had a heart attack."
Charles later: "It wasn't so funny in the car because I really thought I'd lost my pole lap. All I heard was 'lap time cancelled' and of course I started swearing, hitting the steering wheel in anger. Then came 'for Verstappen' and I thought - oh, okay, that's a bit better news."
"But I don't want to have a moment like that again so soon, so I told Xavi - please name first in future."
GP Qualifying, USA
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862
04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945
05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079
06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235
17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827