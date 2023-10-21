Nico Hülkenberg after Haas exit: "Such a bummer".

Huge disappointment for Nico Hülkenberg: In the first practice session, Haas had both improved race cars of the German and the Dane Kevin Magnussen in the top ten, and in qualifying, Hülkenberg's name even appeared at the top in Q1, but in the end the 36-year-old from Emmerich had to retire early - only 16th on the grid.

Nico growls: "I knew that it would come down to the second run because the track was developing rapidly. But then I kicked both Red Bull Racing cars in awkward places on my lap and the lost time made the difference in the end. Pérez had just finished his lap, I started mine, up there in turn 1. He let the car carry to the inside, so that took away my view and reference. It was just bad luck."

Nico's Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen was sixth fastest at the time, and a look at the lap table shows - with his best sector times, Nico's ideal lap would have been faster.



Hülkenberg continued: "We've now only had just over an hour to drive with all the improvements on the car. We need more time to understand them. I wasn't happy with the set-up in the morning, but I felt at the start of qualifying that we had made progress. So it was annoying to finish so early."



At the end of Q1, Nico was just 22 thousandths of a second behind Daniel Ricciardo in P15. Nico: "I'm pretty sure we would have found enough speed to even finish in the fastest ten. What a bummer, a lot more could have gone today."





GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827