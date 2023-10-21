Lando Norris: "Thought we had it made".

McLaren star Lando Norris had to settle for second place in qualifying for the Austin GP. Only 0.130 sec separated him from the pole time set by Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

"It was a good day, I'm happy," said Lando Norris after the first Circuit of the Americas qualifying session to determine the grid for Sunday's GP. The McLaren driver, who had missed Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's pole time by 0.130 sec and had to settle for second place, stressed: "We didn't expect it, so it's all the more pleasing for the whole team." And he was pleased: "I didn't make as many mistakes this time as last week, which is good."

A hint of disappointment was nevertheless evident as the Briton confessed, "I thought we did it this time, that we could take pole. I know Charles said he made a few mistakes, but so did I, so it's a bit of a shame. Because we didn't take a chance here. Still, I'm happy."

That is in no small part due to the fact that Norris knows that if Max Verstappen's best lap time had been cancelled for disregarding the track limits, the world champion from the Red Bull Racing team would have taken pole. "If you look at his speed, Max probably should have been fastest again. And I didn't expect us to beat Ferrari either," the 23-year-old revealed.

"We are closer to pole than I expected. And I was surprised because actually the slower corners are not our best passages and there are less high-speed sections here than in Qatar," Norris enumerated.

He does not want to overstate the fact that he has a good chance of taking the lead after the start from second place on the grid in Texas. "It's different every year, but you never know. We're in a good position, but Charles usually starts the race well, so it won't be easy to catch him right at the start of the race," waved off the current WRC seventh-placed driver.

GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827