Sergio Pérez (9th): "Went in the wrong direction".

Red Bull Racing veteran Sergio Pérez made it into Q3 in qualifying for the USA GP in Austin. However, he did not make it past ninth place. The Mexican explained afterwards what the reason for this was.

Friday's qualifying session at the Circuit of the Americas did not go to plan for Sergio Pérez. The Red Bull Racing driver was lucky to make it into Q3, with only 18 thousandths separating him from AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who set the eleventh fastest lap in Q2. In the final section of the time chase, Pérez ended up four and a half tenths off Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's pole time.

The 33-year-old from Guadalajara knows: "The gaps were so small that a tenth of a second would have made a big difference." A look at the timesheet proves him right: with a gap of 0.350 sec, he would have ended up in fifth place.

The fact that it was not enough was not least due to the changes made to the set-up of his company car after the first and only free practice hour, the current World Championship runner-up is sure: "I had trouble with the vehicle balance in the slower sections. We made some changes that probably took us in the wrong direction," he sighed.

He is aware that Red Bull Racing cannot make any more big changes to his car because of the sprint format. "Yes, unfortunately that's the case," Pérez sighed when asked about it. "But that's part of the challenge. We will see what we can do. We also expect the wind conditions to change, we think it will be quite windy on Saturday," added the six-time GP winner.

GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827