Carlos Sainz (4th): "I always lost time there".

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz struggled in qualifying for the Austin GP in the final sector of the track where he had excelled last year. Nevertheless, the Spaniard is satisfied with his performance.

In 2022, Carlos Sainz was able to take pole in Austin, but this year the Ferrari driver had to concede first place to his team-mate Charles Leclerc. In the end, he was 0.222 seconds behind the Monegasque's best time. And he lost it in the last sector, of all places, where he had shone last year.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old from Madrid explained after the time chase: "That was a normal qualifying, which didn't go badly at all," and he described: "I had a bit of trouble in the entire last sector, I always lost time there. Everywhere else the car felt good." And he sighed: "Of course it's difficult to set up the car to my liking in just one free practice session."

"But overall I did some reasonable laps," the son of the eponymous rally star consoled himself. "Congratulations to Charles for this pole," he added. "It's great for the team, who now know that we can take first place in qualifying even on this type of track."

"Now we will concentrate on Saturday and the race on Sunday, for which the starting position is not bad with fourth place. I will see what I can change in my driving and we will also analyse what else we can change on the car to improve in the second part of the lap."

GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827