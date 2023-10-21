Carlos Sainz (4th): "I always lost time there".
In 2022, Carlos Sainz was able to take pole in Austin, but this year the Ferrari driver had to concede first place to his team-mate Charles Leclerc. In the end, he was 0.222 seconds behind the Monegasque's best time. And he lost it in the last sector, of all places, where he had shone last year.
Nevertheless, the 29-year-old from Madrid explained after the time chase: "That was a normal qualifying, which didn't go badly at all," and he described: "I had a bit of trouble in the entire last sector, I always lost time there. Everywhere else the car felt good." And he sighed: "Of course it's difficult to set up the car to my liking in just one free practice session."
"But overall I did some reasonable laps," the son of the eponymous rally star consoled himself. "Congratulations to Charles for this pole," he added. "It's great for the team, who now know that we can take first place in qualifying even on this type of track."
"Now we will concentrate on Saturday and the race on Sunday, for which the starting position is not bad with fourth place. I will see what I can change in my driving and we will also analyse what else we can change on the car to improve in the second part of the lap."
GP Qualifying, USA
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862
04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945
05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079
06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235
17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827