George Russell (5th): "Take it on my head".
More than two tenths separated George Russell from his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the end of Austin qualifying. The seven-time world champion had secured third place on the grid for Sunday's race with a strong performance. Russell, meanwhile, lined up in fifth place behind Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.
After the time chase, the 25-year-old was self-critical: "It was a really difficult day. My pace wasn't that strong and I didn't manage to find out what that was due to. I can definitely feel the improvements we have made with the update, but it was a strange Friday. I take that on my head as a driver and now I have to figure out why I wasn't as fast as I think we can be."
Nevertheless, Russell's overall assessment was positive. "I'm pretty happy with fifth because at times it looked like I wasn't even going to make it into Q3. My last lap was pretty decent," he summed up, but also regretted in the same breath: "I made a small mistake in the first corner which probably cost me another grid spot."
"However, looking at the rest of the weekend gives us encouragement. With the exception of Qatar, the sprint shootout on Saturday morning usually goes better for us. I will take all the positives and work on finding a better pace," he then promised.
GP Qualifying, USA
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862
04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945
05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079
06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235
17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827