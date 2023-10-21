George Russell (5th): "Take it on my head".

While Lewis Hamilton was able to set the third fastest lap in qualifying for the USA GP, his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was only fifth fastest. The young Brit knows what he needs to improve.

More than two tenths separated George Russell from his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the end of Austin qualifying. The seven-time world champion had secured third place on the grid for Sunday's race with a strong performance. Russell, meanwhile, lined up in fifth place behind Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

After the time chase, the 25-year-old was self-critical: "It was a really difficult day. My pace wasn't that strong and I didn't manage to find out what that was due to. I can definitely feel the improvements we have made with the update, but it was a strange Friday. I take that on my head as a driver and now I have to figure out why I wasn't as fast as I think we can be."

Nevertheless, Russell's overall assessment was positive. "I'm pretty happy with fifth because at times it looked like I wasn't even going to make it into Q3. My last lap was pretty decent," he summed up, but also regretted in the same breath: "I made a small mistake in the first corner which probably cost me another grid spot."

"However, looking at the rest of the weekend gives us encouragement. With the exception of Qatar, the sprint shootout on Saturday morning usually goes better for us. I will take all the positives and work on finding a better pace," he then promised.

GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827