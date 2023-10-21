Daniel Ricciardo (15th): "My hand is okay".

For Daniel Ricciardo, qualifying in Austin ended in Q2. After having to settle for 15th place, the returnee affirmed: "My hand is okay, I just wish the result would have been better."

Daniel Ricciardo missed five races due to his training accident in Zandvoort, in which he suffered seven fractures in his left hand. In Austin, the Australian is back and in qualifying he fought his way into Q2. There, however, he had to settle for 15th place. However, the result had nothing to do with his injury, as he clarified after getting out of the race.

"My hand is okay, I just wish the result would have been better," sighed the AlphaTauri rider. "But it's nice to be back. It was all about getting the good feeling back in the car and figuring out the right set-up. That's not so easy when you only have one free practice session."

"My last lap wasn't great," the 34-year-old added, regretting, "It's a shame because at the beginning we were able to fight. But when the track conditions improved, the power curve flattened out."

"But we have another chance in the Sprint Shootout," the eight-time GP winner consoled himself. "I feel like something more is possible and the wind direction should change as well, so that could play a role. We'll now see what lessons we can learn and what we can do looking ahead to the rest of the race weekend."

GP qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827