Helmut Marko explains: "That was the main problem".

The qualifying session for the Grand Prix in Austin ended in disappointment for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Racing star managed to set the fastest lap in Q3, but a spin in turn 19 was the Dutchman's undoing. His time was cancelled and he had to settle for sixth place in the end.

He had struggled with severe understeer, the three-time champion reported afterwards. And Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko explained on "Sky": "The main problem was that the car did not behave as Max would have liked. The strong bumps irritated us more than it affected our opponents."

As for Verstappen being stripped of the best lap time, he can understand. "From the one camera perspective, it was obvious that he was unfortunately well over the limits," said the Graz native, who nevertheless remains confident with a view to the race. "Race distance - or let's say tyre wear - is our strength, as is the fact that we more or less go the pace for the full distance in the race," he clarified.

"The race starts at two o'clock and it will be hotter then. But of course it will be difficult from sixth on the grid because there are some difficult people to overtake," the 80-year-old cautioned. "It will be difficult, but I say it is not impossible," he added. He said it was now a case of finding the right compound and both attacking aggressively and keeping the tyres alive over the distance.

GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827