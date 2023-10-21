Fred Vasseur: "There is still a long way to go".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Ferrari drivers finished first and fourth in qualifying in Austin. Charles Leclerc secured pole position, while his team-mate Carlos Sainz struggled, especially in the final sector, and was just over two tenths slower than the pole-sitter. Fred Vasseur's qualifying result was accordingly.
"Pole position is a great result, which is due to the hard work of the whole team," said the team boss happily, who at the same time warned: "There is still a long way to go this weekend, with many potential obstacles. The most difficult part will be Sunday."
"But the qualifying result means that both our drivers are well placed to get a good result in the GP. I'm very happy for Charles because this pole position is well deserved and a great start to his weekend," Vasseur praised, stressing, "Now we want to do just as well in the sprint."
"So far our performance has been in line with our expectations, we are competitive over the whole lap. But it is still too early to have a clear picture of the balance of power in the race. We have seen that thousandths of a second are at stake. So it will be crucial to continue just as well and to prepare well for the rest of the weekend, down to the smallest detail," the 55-year-old knows.
GP Qualifying, USA
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862
04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945
05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079
06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235
17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827