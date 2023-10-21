Fred Vasseur: "There is still a long way to go".

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur was delighted with Charles Leclerc's pole position after qualifying in Austin. The Frenchman nevertheless remains cautious with regard to the rest of the race weekend.

The Ferrari drivers finished first and fourth in qualifying in Austin. Charles Leclerc secured pole position, while his team-mate Carlos Sainz struggled, especially in the final sector, and was just over two tenths slower than the pole-sitter. Fred Vasseur's qualifying result was accordingly.

"Pole position is a great result, which is due to the hard work of the whole team," said the team boss happily, who at the same time warned: "There is still a long way to go this weekend, with many potential obstacles. The most difficult part will be Sunday."

"But the qualifying result means that both our drivers are well placed to get a good result in the GP. I'm very happy for Charles because this pole position is well deserved and a great start to his weekend," Vasseur praised, stressing, "Now we want to do just as well in the sprint."

"So far our performance has been in line with our expectations, we are competitive over the whole lap. But it is still too early to have a clear picture of the balance of power in the race. We have seen that thousandths of a second are at stake. So it will be crucial to continue just as well and to prepare well for the rest of the weekend, down to the smallest detail," the 55-year-old knows.

GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827