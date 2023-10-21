Jack Doohan: Formula 1 entries in Mexico & Abu Dhabi

Alpine reservist Jack Doohan has the opportunity to drive the A523 twice during a race weekend: he will take part in the first free practice session in Mexico City as well as in the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Formula 1 rules stipulate that teams must have a rookie drive two Fridays per season, and at Alpine, youngster Jack Doohan is allowed to do so. Next week, he will drive Pierre Gasly's company car in Mexico and take part in the first free practice session. The Australian's second outing will be at the season finale.

The son of five-time motorbike world champion Mick Doohan will be in Esteban Ocon's car for the first 60 minutes of the weekend. The 20-year-old is not sitting in a GP racer for the first time; as part of the Alpine Academy, he has already been able to gain many Formula 1 experience kilometres in the A521. He also took part in the first training sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi last year. As a reserve driver, he also sits in the simulator time and again to support the French racing team.

"It's a huge honour to be able to take part in the first practice session again this year as part of the GP weekends in Mexico and Abu Dhabi," said a delighted Doohan. "I am very grateful to the Alpine team for this opportunity. I have worked very hard this year and have taken every opportunity to learn as much as I can. Now I feel ready to ride for the team and I'll be fully focused on my job of helping the team do its best work."

Interim team principal Bruno Famin says of the current fourth overall in the Formula 2 Championship: "Jack has worked hard this year as a reserve driver and it has been a pleasure to watch him do so. His main focus is to finish the Formula 2 season in the best possible way. We look forward to supporting him in that."

