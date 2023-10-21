Toto Wolff criticises multi-million fine for GP stars
At its most recent meeting, the motorsport world governing body, the FIA, decided to increase the maximum amount of a fine that a Formula 1 driver can collect from 250,000 euros to one million euros. Naturally, the news about the quadrupling of the maximum fine did not go down well with the drivers.
Several drivers wondered what offence would justify such a fine. Lewis Hamilton demanded that the amount, should it ever be demanded, be fully invested in improving equal opportunities in Formula One. "That would be the only way to get that million from me," the seven-time world champion from the Mercedes team clarified.
His team boss Toto Wolff also has clear words: "I think there we have to do a reality check with normal life, whether this is an appropriate punishment or not. I don't think we've ever fined a driver 250,000 euros, so you first have to understand where this increase in the cap comes from."
After all, that's not how Formula One should be presented to the world, the Viennese stressed. "I think half of all drivers would not be able to pay such a fine. And I don't think it's appropriate either. We shouldn't play around with amounts that seem surreal to the people watching us."
GP Qualifying, USA
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862
04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945
05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079
06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235
17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827