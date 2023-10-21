Toto Wolff criticises multi-million fine for GP stars

The drivers reacted with clear words to the increase of the highest possible Formula 1 fine to one million euros. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff shares the concerns of the GP stars and finds clear words.

At its most recent meeting, the motorsport world governing body, the FIA, decided to increase the maximum amount of a fine that a Formula 1 driver can collect from 250,000 euros to one million euros. Naturally, the news about the quadrupling of the maximum fine did not go down well with the drivers.

Several drivers wondered what offence would justify such a fine. Lewis Hamilton demanded that the amount, should it ever be demanded, be fully invested in improving equal opportunities in Formula One. "That would be the only way to get that million from me," the seven-time world champion from the Mercedes team clarified.

His team boss Toto Wolff also has clear words: "I think there we have to do a reality check with normal life, whether this is an appropriate punishment or not. I don't think we've ever fined a driver 250,000 euros, so you first have to understand where this increase in the cap comes from."

After all, that's not how Formula One should be presented to the world, the Viennese stressed. "I think half of all drivers would not be able to pay such a fine. And I don't think it's appropriate either. We shouldn't play around with amounts that seem surreal to the people watching us."

GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827