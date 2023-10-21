Live ticker Sprint Quali USA: Exciting all-around competition

The final practice for the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas showed: Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren can take on Red Bull Racing. A great starting position for the sprint qualifying.

Enthusiasm among the tifosi on Friday at the Circuit of the Americas outside Austin, Texas: Charles Leclerc scored pole position for the US Grand Prix in his Ferrari, just ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Max Verstappen struggled with set-up problems and made two mistakes on his best lap, after which the FIA regulators stripped him of his fastest time for being off track with his Red Bull Racing race car.

This gives us an extremely tasty starting position for the qualifying for Saturday's sprint: Because the teams only had one hour on Friday to refine the set-up of their race cars, there were a few surprises - Fernando Alonso already out in the first qualifying segment, Verstappen only sixth at the end - and the field is close together. This whets the appetite for the short practice session for the sprint, which starts at 19.30 European time (12.30 in Texas).

