USA GP Sprint on TV: Error programmed
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Sprint weekend in Qatar, sprint weekend in Texas, different countries, different customs, but the hectic pace of this format has remained the same - already on Friday, some drivers stumbled, like the stars Fernando Alonso (out in the first qualifying part) or Max Verstappen (driving error, pole gone). Mistakes are programmed for Saturday as well.
The weather will be just as hot as on Friday, the meteorologists predict - it will be up to 35 degrees.
How hot the action will be on the track can best be followed with our live ticker (from 7.15 p.m. for the qualifying, from 11.00 p.m. for the sprint). Of course, as always, we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates for ServusTV, Sky, SRF and ORF for you.
On pole for the sprint
Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
USA GP on TV
Saturday, 21 October
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact
17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Qatar 2023 GP
19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
19.27: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
19.30: Sprint Qualifying
20.15: ServusTV - Sprint Qualifying Analysis
20.45: Sky Sport F1 - Box Box: Red Bulls 1st Win
21.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
22.40: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Coverage
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage
23.30: SRF 2 - Sprint Qualifying Partial Recording
23.50: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage
00.00 hrs: Sprint
Sunday, 22 October
00.30: ServusTV - Sprint Analysis
01.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Press Conference
01.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay
04.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
05.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
06.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Compact
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
09.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
10.45am: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat
12.15pm: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Repeat
13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Repeat
14.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat
15.45: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
16.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact
16.15: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint compact
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Jessica Hawkins in AMR21
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews
19.30 hrs: ServusTV - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
20.20 hrs: SRF Info - Pre-race reports
20.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
20.55: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: Grand Prix of the USA (56 laps)
22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews
22.40 hrs: ServusTV - Analysis Grand Prix
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Race
23.45: ORF 1 - Motorhome