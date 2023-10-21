USA GP Sprint on TV: Error programmed

Saturday at the Circuit of the America near Austin (Texas) is all about the sprint: First the qualifying (19.30 European time), then the short race (start at midnight).

Sprint weekend in Qatar, sprint weekend in Texas, different countries, different customs, but the hectic pace of this format has remained the same - already on Friday, some drivers stumbled, like the stars Fernando Alonso (out in the first qualifying part) or Max Verstappen (driving error, pole gone). Mistakes are programmed for Saturday as well.

The weather will be just as hot as on Friday, the meteorologists predict - it will be up to 35 degrees.

The weather will be just as hot as on Friday, the meteorologists predict - it will be up to 35 degrees.





On pole for the sprint

Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes





USA GP on TV

Saturday, 21 October

