Jenson Button on curmudgeon Stroll: "No respect"

In Qatar, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll retired early in qualifying, then peppered his steering wheel out of the cockpit in the pits and pushed his physio Henry Howe aside - only because he reminded him that he, Stroll, must first go on the FIA scales after retirement.

Later, Stroll gave a subterranean interview, with seven words of answer to three questions, in this style it continues in Texas: sullen face, joyless answers, the whole body language of Stroll radiates - I don't want to be here at all.

Englishman Jenson Button has seen enough now. Speaking in the Circuit of the Americas paddock as a GP reporter for our Sky colleagues, the 2009 Formula One World Champion says: "I'm sorry, but what Stroll is showing off the track at the moment, I have a problem with that."

The 15-time GP winner reasoned: "It's in the nature of things that a racing driver gets a bit stressed every now and then. But then it's about how you deal with that pressure. I don't see any respect from Stroll towards his staff. I hope he starts to realise that and sets the record straight."



Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has come to Stroll's defence, arguing that a footballer might throw a water bottle around or kick a corner flag.



But Button only accepts that to a limited extent. The 43-year-old Briton continues: "Yes, but this was not about a water bottle, this is about a team member. It's certainly not easy to always be under the public's magnifying glass, I know what that's like. But still, you always have to be respectful towards people. This is an adult sport, so a rider should behave like that."



But that's not happening. In response to a long question from fellow journalist Ben Hunt, with the core of whether everything was back to normal with his physio and whether he was having any fun at all from F1, Stroll replied, "Yes and yes."





GP qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827