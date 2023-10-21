Max Verstappen after sprint pole: Big question mark

World champion Max Verstappen has created the best starting position for the sprint at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA): Pole position. The Dutchman says: "The sprint is a big question mark for me."

That was strong: Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen sets the best time on the difficult circuit outside Austin, Texas, and will therefore start the sprint (start at midnight in Europe) from pole position.

It is the sixth time Verstappen has been able to race from the best grid position in a sprint, the third time this season after Spielberg and Francorchamps.

On pole for the sprint

Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing



After a thrilling sprint qualifying session, the 26-year-old Dutchman came out on top by 55 thousandths over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who had secured GP pole on Friday. Max is visibly satisfied and says about the final practice for the sprint: "We were more competitive today than on Friday. My last lap was a bit choppy, but luckily it was enough."



"The car is okay and I'm expecting an upbeat afternoon. The sprint is a big question mark for me because none of us really know how good the cars are in endurance - for the simple reason that we didn't have enough time in the sprint format to find out in detail."



"I expect the field to be close together, which should produce a gripping race. Normally we are in a good position in the races, but everyone will have to keep an eye on tyre wear. The fast corners and also the acceleration out of the slow corners demand everything from the rollers. It's quite possible that in the end it will be decided who can handle their tyres best."



The USA GP sprint starts at midnight European time.





Sprint qualifying, USA

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:34.538 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.593

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.607

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.639

05 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.894

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.939

07 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.041

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.199

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:35.366

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.897

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.978

12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.087

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:36.137

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.181

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.182

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.749

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:36.922

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.922

19th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.945

20 - Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:37.186