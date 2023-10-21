Max Verstappen after sprint pole: Big question mark
That was strong: Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen sets the best time on the difficult circuit outside Austin, Texas, and will therefore start the sprint (start at midnight in Europe) from pole position.
It is the sixth time Verstappen has been able to race from the best grid position in a sprint, the third time this season after Spielberg and Francorchamps.
On pole for the sprint
Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
After a thrilling sprint qualifying session, the 26-year-old Dutchman came out on top by 55 thousandths over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who had secured GP pole on Friday. Max is visibly satisfied and says about the final practice for the sprint: "We were more competitive today than on Friday. My last lap was a bit choppy, but luckily it was enough."
"The car is okay and I'm expecting an upbeat afternoon. The sprint is a big question mark for me because none of us really know how good the cars are in endurance - for the simple reason that we didn't have enough time in the sprint format to find out in detail."
"I expect the field to be close together, which should produce a gripping race. Normally we are in a good position in the races, but everyone will have to keep an eye on tyre wear. The fast corners and also the acceleration out of the slow corners demand everything from the rollers. It's quite possible that in the end it will be decided who can handle their tyres best."
The USA GP sprint starts at midnight European time.
Sprint qualifying, USA
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:34.538 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.593
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.607
04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.639
05 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.894
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.939
07 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.041
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.199
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:35.366
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.897
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.978
12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.087
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:36.137
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.181
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.182
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.749
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:36.922
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.922
19th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.945
20 - Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:37.186