Live ticker USA Sprint: Max Verstappen under pressure

On certain GP weekends in 2023, Max Verstappen seemed to be playing cat and mouse with his opponents. There is no sign of that in Texas - Ferrari and Mercedes are keeping Red Bull Racing on their toes.

Exciting starting position for the first Formula 1 sprint on the Circuit of the Americas: Certainly, once again world champion Max Verstappen is in front. But the Dutchman knows: "I expect a lot of resistance, because the competition is strong on this track, as Charles Leclerc's pole in the Ferrari for the Grand Prix also showed."

Verstappen, a 49-time GP winner, continues: "Tyre wear will be crucial here, even in the sprint. Because none of us have been able to do the necessary endurance runs to know where we really stand."

