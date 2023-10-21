Eddie Jordan: "Max Verstappen even stronger in 2024".
The charismatic Eddie Jordan (from 1991 to 2005 with a racing team in the premier class, four victories, World Championship third place in 1999) recently took part in the talkSPORT podcast. The Irishman revealed some amazing things about Red Bull Racing.
Eddie said: "I recently met Red Bull technical director Adrian Newey. And he revealed to me - the way the upcoming Red Bull Racing race car is designed makes it quite difficult for opponents to make up crucial ground."
"So if I assume that the best race car in the field today will be made even faster, then Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen will continue to perform at such a high level in 2024."
"Also, RBR has something the competition doesn't - the outstanding talent of the driver. Just look at the performances Verstappen shows with the car, Sergio Pérez clearly can't do that."
"Therefore, for me it is clear: Max Verstappen will also win in Texas, and against the background of stable regulations, Red Bull Racing and Max will only get stronger in the 2024 GP season."
"I trust Max Verstappen to break all records in Formula 1, including the record of seven World Championship titles held by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. But a lot will depend on what Adrian Newey will do. Red Bull will have to try everything to keep him happy. Because he is behind these great cars. For me, he's the best race car designer ever, no question about it."
Sprint qualifying, USA
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:34.538 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.593
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.607
04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.639
05 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.894
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.939
07 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.041
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.199
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:35.366
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.897
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.978
12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.087
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:36.137
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.181
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.182
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.749
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:36.922
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.922
19th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.945
20 - Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:37.186