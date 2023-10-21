Eddie Jordan: "Max Verstappen even stronger in 2024".

Former Formula One racing stable owner Eddie Jordan (75) is convinced that Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing's opponents will have to dress warmly. "They're only going to get stronger."

The charismatic Eddie Jordan (from 1991 to 2005 with a racing team in the premier class, four victories, World Championship third place in 1999) recently took part in the talkSPORT podcast. The Irishman revealed some amazing things about Red Bull Racing.

Eddie said: "I recently met Red Bull technical director Adrian Newey. And he revealed to me - the way the upcoming Red Bull Racing race car is designed makes it quite difficult for opponents to make up crucial ground."

"So if I assume that the best race car in the field today will be made even faster, then Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen will continue to perform at such a high level in 2024."

"Also, RBR has something the competition doesn't - the outstanding talent of the driver. Just look at the performances Verstappen shows with the car, Sergio Pérez clearly can't do that."



"Therefore, for me it is clear: Max Verstappen will also win in Texas, and against the background of stable regulations, Red Bull Racing and Max will only get stronger in the 2024 GP season."



"I trust Max Verstappen to break all records in Formula 1, including the record of seven World Championship titles held by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. But a lot will depend on what Adrian Newey will do. Red Bull will have to try everything to keep him happy. Because he is behind these great cars. For me, he's the best race car designer ever, no question about it."





Sprint qualifying, USA

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:34.538 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.593

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.607

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.639

05 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.894

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.939

07 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.041

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.199

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:35.366

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.897

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.978

12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.087

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:36.137

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.181

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.182

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.749

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:36.922

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.922

19th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.945

20 - Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:37.186



