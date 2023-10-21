George Russell: 3 ranks back, mobile phone put aside
Bad news for GP winner George Russell before the sprint at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin (Texas): The Englishman will not start the sprint in eighth place, but only in eleventh - the FIA rules officials have imposed three ranks back on him because Russell was in the way of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
The bad news is doing the rounds on social media at the moment, and it fits in with what George Russell has been holding on to recently.
Repeatedly, GP winner George Russell has come out strongly against hate on the internet, as he himself has also been repeatedly targeted: "When I was driving at Williams, there were a lot of hate messages from fans of Robert Kubica."
Russell also spoke out unequivocally when Williams driver Nicholas Latifi was attacked by Hamilton fans, this after the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi World Championship final.
George was furious: "These disgusting words just won't stop. We have too much of this rubbish on the net. The onus is on social media operators and governments to take a more decisive stand against hate and gloating. We can't do more than report such accounts at the moment. And Mercedes is working on software that should filter derogatory comments. But at the end of the day, it's difficult to stop people from making such tweets or posts."
"I can only ask people again: 'Before you post, think! Are you contributing anything positive? If not, then just don't do it!' I think it's a shame what's being spread."
As if that wasn't enough, whenever there are questions about Mercedes' race strategy, word messages from supporters of Lewis Hamilton also pop up, trying to defend their superstar with abstruse claims and etching against Russell. And all hell broke loose when Hamilton and Russell collided shortly after the start of the Qatar GP.
Now Russell is taking it a step further, as he told my AP news agency colleague Phil Duncan: "Six weeks ago I stopped using Twitter on my phone. I have a team that looks after my posts because I want to stay connected to my fans and every word that's on there is from me. But I don't use those apps myself anymore, and the same goes for Instagram."
"I respect that everyone has their own opinion. But I don't have to read all the comments anymore because it doesn't do anything for me. When I stopped Twitter, I was on Instagram more, but then I stopped that too. I read more normal news for a while, but every headline there is negative. I just wanted to keep up with what was going on in the world. I found - it's all just dragging me down and not doing me any good. I'm much less fiddling around now."
"It all started during the Formula 1 summer break. That's when I put my phone aside a lot. I spent a lot of time with family and friends, my time on the phone per day dropped to 15 minutes. Normal before was three hours."
"Then I stumbled across a post: 'If you spend an average of four hours a day on your phone, by the end of your life you will have spent 15 years staring at a phone.' That shook me up. I guess I have better things to do with my life than spend so much time on my phone."
Line-up for the sprint
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:34.538 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.593
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.607
04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.639
05 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.894
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.939
07 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.041
08 - Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:35.366
09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.897
10th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.978
11th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.199
12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.087
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:36.137
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.181
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.182
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.749
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:36.922
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.922
19th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.945
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:37.186
* Penalised by three places