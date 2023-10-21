George Russell: 3 ranks back, mobile phone put aside

Bad news for GP winner George Russell before the sprint at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin (Texas): The Englishman will not start the sprint in eighth place, but only in eleventh - the FIA rules officials have imposed three ranks back on him because Russell was in the way of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The bad news is doing the rounds on social media at the moment, and it fits in with what George Russell has been holding on to recently.

Repeatedly, GP winner George Russell has come out strongly against hate on the internet, as he himself has also been repeatedly targeted: "When I was driving at Williams, there were a lot of hate messages from fans of Robert Kubica."

Russell also spoke out unequivocally when Williams driver Nicholas Latifi was attacked by Hamilton fans, this after the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi World Championship final.



George was furious: "These disgusting words just won't stop. We have too much of this rubbish on the net. The onus is on social media operators and governments to take a more decisive stand against hate and gloating. We can't do more than report such accounts at the moment. And Mercedes is working on software that should filter derogatory comments. But at the end of the day, it's difficult to stop people from making such tweets or posts."



"I can only ask people again: 'Before you post, think! Are you contributing anything positive? If not, then just don't do it!' I think it's a shame what's being spread."



As if that wasn't enough, whenever there are questions about Mercedes' race strategy, word messages from supporters of Lewis Hamilton also pop up, trying to defend their superstar with abstruse claims and etching against Russell. And all hell broke loose when Hamilton and Russell collided shortly after the start of the Qatar GP.



Now Russell is taking it a step further, as he told my AP news agency colleague Phil Duncan: "Six weeks ago I stopped using Twitter on my phone. I have a team that looks after my posts because I want to stay connected to my fans and every word that's on there is from me. But I don't use those apps myself anymore, and the same goes for Instagram."



"I respect that everyone has their own opinion. But I don't have to read all the comments anymore because it doesn't do anything for me. When I stopped Twitter, I was on Instagram more, but then I stopped that too. I read more normal news for a while, but every headline there is negative. I just wanted to keep up with what was going on in the world. I found - it's all just dragging me down and not doing me any good. I'm much less fiddling around now."



"It all started during the Formula 1 summer break. That's when I put my phone aside a lot. I spent a lot of time with family and friends, my time on the phone per day dropped to 15 minutes. Normal before was three hours."



"Then I stumbled across a post: 'If you spend an average of four hours a day on your phone, by the end of your life you will have spent 15 years staring at a phone.' That shook me up. I guess I have better things to do with my life than spend so much time on my phone."





Line-up for the sprint

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:34.538 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.593

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.607

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.639

05 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.894

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.939

07 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.041

08 - Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:35.366

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.897

10th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.978

11th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.199

12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.087

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:36.137

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.181

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.182

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.749

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:36.922

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:36.922

19th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.945

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:37.186

* Penalised by three places