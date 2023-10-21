Max Verstappen: "Had to fight back against Leclerc".
Fifth sprint of the 2023 GP season, third win for Max Verstappen: The 26-year-old Red Bull Racing star puts on a fine show and gets into trouble on the COTA when Charles Leclerc put him in trouble after the start.
The Dutchman talks about his race, his sixth win in a sprint: "The speed was good, that gives me courage for Sunday's race, which I will start sixth in."
"After the start I had to fight Charles quite a bit, but luckily there is quite a lot of space in turn 1, which helped in that situation. Charles had the better start so I had to fight back."
"Then we were able to control the situation, as well as look after the tyres. At the end of the sprint I was able to pick up some pace and have a bit of fun."
"At the beginning I had to be careful that Lewis Hamilton wasn't too close to be able to flatten his rear wing. I was able to pull away easily."
"The speed of the car was very good, which gives us courage for Sunday, but it won't be easy. Because with more speed here it's quite easy to put too much on the tyres."
All sprint winners
Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes
Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, Brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5