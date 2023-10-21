Max Verstappen: "Had to fight back against Leclerc".

Max Verstappen drives to victory in a rather bland sprint to the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas, the Red Bull Racing driver putting in a flawless performance. "That gives you guts for the Grand Prix."

Fifth sprint of the 2023 GP season, third win for Max Verstappen: The 26-year-old Red Bull Racing star puts on a fine show and gets into trouble on the COTA when Charles Leclerc put him in trouble after the start.

The Dutchman talks about his race, his sixth win in a sprint: "The speed was good, that gives me courage for Sunday's race, which I will start sixth in."

"After the start I had to fight Charles quite a bit, but luckily there is quite a lot of space in turn 1, which helped in that situation. Charles had the better start so I had to fight back."

"Then we were able to control the situation, as well as look after the tyres. At the end of the sprint I was able to pick up some pace and have a bit of fun."



"At the beginning I had to be careful that Lewis Hamilton wasn't too close to be able to flatten his rear wing. I was able to pull away easily."



"The speed of the car was very good, which gives us courage for Sunday, but it won't be easy. Because with more speed here it's quite easy to put too much on the tyres."





All sprint winners

Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes

Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing







Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, Brakes



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5