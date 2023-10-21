Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/2nd): "Max too strong".

Lewis Hamilton (38) drives to second place in the USA GP sprint outside Austin, Texas, without a chance against winner Max Verstappen. The Mercedes driver says: "We have all so much work to do."

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton takes second place in the sprint to the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas and with it seven World Championship points. The 38-year-old Englishman thrilled the fans with a good performance and only had to admit defeat to champion Max Verstappen.

The record champion is visibly pleased with his performance and says: "That was fun. I had a good start and then a nice duel with Leclerc."

"I tried to keep up with leader Max Verstappen, but honestly - his pace was just too high for us. We've moved closer, which is nice and gives us encouragement, but at the end of the day Max's speed also shows - all of us Red Bull Racing rivals have so much work to do to make up that gap."

"The starting position for the Grand Prix is different. Max will be behind us there. I have no doubt that he will be in my rear-view mirror very soon. If he overtakes us, the world won't come to an end either, because we can't keep up with him at raw speed. But I'm looking forward to a nice race with Charles in the Ferrari and Lando in the McLaren."





Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5