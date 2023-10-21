Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: Had to take a chance against Max
Third place for 26-year-old Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in the sprint at the Circuit of the Americas outside the Texan capital Austin: The Monegasque does not look dissatisfied after the short race. But he also knows that more could have been achieved in this sprint.
The five-time GP winner says: "Shortly after the start, I put all my eggs in one basket against Max Verstappen on the inside. I had a better start than him, I saw a gap, I had to go for it against him! Then I realised - it's going to be darn close now, and in the end I didn't gain one place by attacking, against Max, but lost one, against Lewis Hamilton."
"But I would try again, because when an opportunity opens up, you have to take it. But honestly - I knew anyway that Max would probably be even stronger in the race than in qualifying."
"As for us, we have to analyse what happened today. Because if we can't catch Max, we want to catch Mercedes, and to do that we have to finish ahead of them. We will look at what we can maybe do better in the Grand Prix in terms of tyre management."
"Carlos tried his luck with soft tyres, I couldn't say now that that calculation worked out. But it gives us more experience than the other teams in terms of tyre wear with different compounds."
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5