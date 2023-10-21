Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: Had to take a chance against Max

Sprint to the US Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc takes a fine third place, but the Ferrari driver almost collides with Max Verstappen in the first corner. Charles: "I had to take a chance."

Third place for 26-year-old Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in the sprint at the Circuit of the Americas outside the Texan capital Austin: The Monegasque does not look dissatisfied after the short race. But he also knows that more could have been achieved in this sprint.

The five-time GP winner says: "Shortly after the start, I put all my eggs in one basket against Max Verstappen on the inside. I had a better start than him, I saw a gap, I had to go for it against him! Then I realised - it's going to be darn close now, and in the end I didn't gain one place by attacking, against Max, but lost one, against Lewis Hamilton."

"But I would try again, because when an opportunity opens up, you have to take it. But honestly - I knew anyway that Max would probably be even stronger in the race than in qualifying."

"As for us, we have to analyse what happened today. Because if we can't catch Max, we want to catch Mercedes, and to do that we have to finish ahead of them. We will look at what we can maybe do better in the Grand Prix in terms of tyre management."



"Carlos tried his luck with soft tyres, I couldn't say now that that calculation worked out. But it gives us more experience than the other teams in terms of tyre wear with different compounds."





Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5