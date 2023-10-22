Nico Hülkenberg (Haas/15th): Unfortunately no slipstream

Nico Hülkenberg's Haas race car was tuned for plenty of top speed, but that was of no use to the German: he could only manage 15th place in the Texas sprint.

That was nothing: The improved Haas race cars of Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen on the Circuit of the Americas in 15th (Nico) and 18th (Kevin), no points for Haas in the sprint to the USA GP.

Nico tells about his race: "I had a bit of bad luck on the first lap, I got caught between the two Aston Martin cars. Unfortunately I didn't get a wind shadow, in the end we lost more places than we gained."

And yet things should have been going well. Firstly because of the improved car (sidepods, engine cover, underbody), secondly because of a set-up for a lot of top speed.

Nico continues: "We are the fastest on the straights, but then of course there is a lack of downforce in the corners, and that in turn affects the tyres. All that was not optimal, and that will probably be quite difficult in the Grand Prix as well."



"I just didn't have the speed of my direct competitors today."





Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



