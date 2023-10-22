Max Verstappen: "I'm not going to be a sprint fan anymore".

Dutchman Max Verstappen won a Formula One sprint for the sixth time in Texas, already the third in the 2023 GP season, but he hasn't changed his mind: "I don't like the format."

No Grand Prix driver is more successful when it comes to sprinting: Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen has now won one of these short F1 races for the sixth time, already the third time this season after Austria and Belgium.

But sprints don't generate any enthusiasm in Verstappen: "I probably won't be a sprint fan anymore, my opinion doesn't change. And there are several reasons for that. First of all, I think the classic sequence of the GP weekend is simply nicer, when you can work with the race car in peace and then bring the performance to the point in qualifying. Then on Sunday, the highlight with the Grand Prix."

"But it's all a bit hectic, you only have one free practice session and then it's off to qualifying. There is hardly any time to work with the race car. If you make a mistake in the set-up, then it's like a ball and chain that you can't get rid of for the rest of the weekend."

"What also bothers me is that in the sprint you get an indication of how the Grand Prix is going to go, the element of unpredictability when the fans are guessing after qualifying how the Grand Prix is going to go, that's just not there anymore."



"If I was a spectator, it would be less magic for the Grand Prix. I do want to see qualifying, but then be a little bit in the dark about how it's going to be in the race. That's what I like. And you don't have that in the sprint format anymore."





Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



