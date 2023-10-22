Max Verstappen: "I'm not going to be a sprint fan anymore".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
No Grand Prix driver is more successful when it comes to sprinting: Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen has now won one of these short F1 races for the sixth time, already the third time this season after Austria and Belgium.
But sprints don't generate any enthusiasm in Verstappen: "I probably won't be a sprint fan anymore, my opinion doesn't change. And there are several reasons for that. First of all, I think the classic sequence of the GP weekend is simply nicer, when you can work with the race car in peace and then bring the performance to the point in qualifying. Then on Sunday, the highlight with the Grand Prix."
"But it's all a bit hectic, you only have one free practice session and then it's off to qualifying. There is hardly any time to work with the race car. If you make a mistake in the set-up, then it's like a ball and chain that you can't get rid of for the rest of the weekend."
"What also bothers me is that in the sprint you get an indication of how the Grand Prix is going to go, the element of unpredictability when the fans are guessing after qualifying how the Grand Prix is going to go, that's just not there anymore."
"If I was a spectator, it would be less magic for the Grand Prix. I do want to see qualifying, but then be a little bit in the dark about how it's going to be in the race. That's what I like. And you don't have that in the sprint format anymore."
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5