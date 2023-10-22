Sergio Pérez (5th): "We have to improve that".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The sprint at the Circuit of the Americas got off to a good start for Sergio Pérez. Like most GP drivers, the Red Bull Racing driver started the 19-lap race on used medium tyres and got away well. But the good pace in the first laps had its price.
The Mexican's tyres degraded over the course of the race and that caused him some problems, as he explained afterwards: "I was faster than I thought at the start and unfortunately that hurt me a bit. I made a good start and was able to set a good pace after that. But the tyre degradation was a bit more than I had hoped for."
"I couldn't push as hard as I would have liked because of that," sighed the six-time GP winner. "And I was stuck in traffic, which obviously didn't help either," described the 33-year-old from Guadalajara, who knows what needs to be done with an eye on the race.
"We need to get to grips with the tyre degradation problems, that's important. We also need to understand how to improve the car balance, we need to improve that as well. There is still a lot of work to do," Pérez stressed, adding, "We also need to improve the pace and there are a few tricks we can do in that respect. It's going to be an interesting race for sure, where we'll see a lot of good duels."
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22. ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5