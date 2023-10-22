Sergio Pérez (5th): "We have to improve that".

While Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the sprint in Austin, Sergio Pérez crossed the finish line in fifth place. The Mexican knows what his team needs to do before the Grand Prix.

The sprint at the Circuit of the Americas got off to a good start for Sergio Pérez. Like most GP drivers, the Red Bull Racing driver started the 19-lap race on used medium tyres and got away well. But the good pace in the first laps had its price.

The Mexican's tyres degraded over the course of the race and that caused him some problems, as he explained afterwards: "I was faster than I thought at the start and unfortunately that hurt me a bit. I made a good start and was able to set a good pace after that. But the tyre degradation was a bit more than I had hoped for."

"I couldn't push as hard as I would have liked because of that," sighed the six-time GP winner. "And I was stuck in traffic, which obviously didn't help either," described the 33-year-old from Guadalajara, who knows what needs to be done with an eye on the race.

"We need to get to grips with the tyre degradation problems, that's important. We also need to understand how to improve the car balance, we need to improve that as well. There is still a lot of work to do," Pérez stressed, adding, "We also need to improve the pace and there are a few tricks we can do in that respect. It's going to be an interesting race for sure, where we'll see a lot of good duels."

Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22. ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



