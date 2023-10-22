Carlos Sainz (Ferrari, 6th): "Took a risk".

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz made it to fourth position in the first sprint laps in Texas, but in the end he finished sixth. There was a simple reason for this, as the Spaniard explained afterwards.

Carlos Sainz was the only driver in the Formula 1 field to start the Austin sprint on soft tyres. The Spaniard from the Ferrari team started from sixth on the grid and was able to overtake the two McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri right at the start. But the more sprint laps were driven, the more his tyres degraded.

Sainz had to admit defeat in the duel against Norris until the chequered flag fell and also let Red Bull Racing veteran Sergio Pérez go. In the end, he crossed the finish line in sixth place and sighed immediately after the finish: "Those 19 laps were tough. It was a risk to choose the soft tyres and we took it knowing that it would be difficult at the end with the degradation and the race pace."

"I got away well at the start and made some great overtaking manoeuvres to move up to fourth position in the first few laps. But then came the difficult part of the race and I had to save the tyres and defend myself at the same time," described the 29-year-old from Madrid.

"It was very difficult to fend off the attacks of Lando and Sergio and the duel with George Russell was anything but easy. But I managed to finish in front of him and score some points," added Sainz. And on the upcoming race, he said, "We are now fully focused on making the most of the GP and we have collected a lot of data to analyse."

Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



