Carlos Sainz (Ferrari, 6th): "Took a risk".
Carlos Sainz was the only driver in the Formula 1 field to start the Austin sprint on soft tyres. The Spaniard from the Ferrari team started from sixth on the grid and was able to overtake the two McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri right at the start. But the more sprint laps were driven, the more his tyres degraded.
Sainz had to admit defeat in the duel against Norris until the chequered flag fell and also let Red Bull Racing veteran Sergio Pérez go. In the end, he crossed the finish line in sixth place and sighed immediately after the finish: "Those 19 laps were tough. It was a risk to choose the soft tyres and we took it knowing that it would be difficult at the end with the degradation and the race pace."
"I got away well at the start and made some great overtaking manoeuvres to move up to fourth position in the first few laps. But then came the difficult part of the race and I had to save the tyres and defend myself at the same time," described the 29-year-old from Madrid.
"It was very difficult to fend off the attacks of Lando and Sergio and the duel with George Russell was anything but easy. But I managed to finish in front of him and score some points," added Sainz. And on the upcoming race, he said, "We are now fully focused on making the most of the GP and we have collected a lot of data to analyse."
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5