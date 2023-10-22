Fernando Alonso: "A weekend to forget".
Fernando Alonso had already struggled in qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas and the sprint on the Texas circuit was similarly frustrating for the veteran, who crossed the finish line in thirteenth place. "It was tough, this is a difficult weekend. We were not competitive since the first practice, the qualifying sessions were correspondingly tricky and now we also lacked pace in the sprint," he stated afterwards in his usual sober manner.
And the 32-time GP winner added dryly: "So far, this has been a weekend to forget. We've had better weekends and this is one of the bad ones." But the 42-year-old does not want to be discouraged. He knows: "We have to keep learning and do more laps. It's about helping the team to improve the overall package, because we are certainly not in the car's working window. We are simply too slow."
"The sprint will certainly help us to deepen our understanding. Because we need to run with more fuel on board in the race and on sprint weekends you hardly get a chance to practice in race trim. Saturday is the first and only chance to do that," Alonso explained in response.
"But we can't change the set-up much since the end of the first practice session, so our hands are tied for the GP, no matter what lessons we learn from the sprint, we can't improve the car much," sighed the two-time world champion, who nevertheless promised: "But we'll do our best, as always, and keep fighting."
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5