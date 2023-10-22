Fernando Alonso: "A weekend to forget".

Fernando Alonso had already struggled in qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas and the sprint on the Texas circuit was similarly frustrating for the veteran, who crossed the finish line in thirteenth place. "It was tough, this is a difficult weekend. We were not competitive since the first practice, the qualifying sessions were correspondingly tricky and now we also lacked pace in the sprint," he stated afterwards in his usual sober manner.

And the 32-time GP winner added dryly: "So far, this has been a weekend to forget. We've had better weekends and this is one of the bad ones." But the 42-year-old does not want to be discouraged. He knows: "We have to keep learning and do more laps. It's about helping the team to improve the overall package, because we are certainly not in the car's working window. We are simply too slow."

"The sprint will certainly help us to deepen our understanding. Because we need to run with more fuel on board in the race and on sprint weekends you hardly get a chance to practice in race trim. Saturday is the first and only chance to do that," Alonso explained in response.

"But we can't change the set-up much since the end of the first practice session, so our hands are tied for the GP, no matter what lessons we learn from the sprint, we can't improve the car much," sighed the two-time world champion, who nevertheless promised: "But we'll do our best, as always, and keep fighting."

Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



