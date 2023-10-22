George Russell: Fuss over penalty in Austin sprint

On the third lap of the sprint in Austin, George Russell passed Oscar Piastri. The Mercedes driver overtook the McLaren in turn 15 by driving alongside the track. The Briton collected a 5-second time penalty for the manoeuvre, as by the time the rules officials reacted it was too late to simply give the position back as Pierre Gasly had passed Piastri in the meantime.

"You drive better when you get a 5-sec time penalty than when you give the position back, because if you have to let the opponent pass again, because that puts you much further in front," Formula One veteran Martin Brundle commented on the scene. Russell, however, dropped from 7th to 8th position as a result of the time penalty.

Piastri was also critical, saying, "I wasn't paying attention to George because he was behind. But I watched the replay and it's clear that he accelerates alongside the track and passes. The five seconds made a difference, but not a big one. When you're in a faster car, you can do something like that and it's not so good for everybody. It was clear that this manoeuvre was not okay and the stewards also penalised him for it. But the question is whether nes was the right penalty and whether they have set a precedent."

The Australian, who finished the race in tenth place, was reluctant to directly accuse Russell of deliberately driving off the track. "I wouldn't go that far, but I think in that situation it was pretty obvious and in those circumstances it shouldn't be that difficult to give the position back. In a longer race you can benefit from passing slower cars like that if there's only a 5-sec penalty for it."

Russell, who went into the sprint with a grid penalty for getting in the way of Charles Leclerc in the shootout, said, "Both penalties I received today were fair. I couldn't give the position back to Piastri in the sprint because Gasly had already passed him. If I had let Piastri pass, I would have had to let Gasly pass as well. That was a bit of a shame because it was an optimistic manoeuvre on my part."

Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



