George Russell: Fuss over penalty in Austin sprint
On the third lap of the sprint in Austin, George Russell passed Oscar Piastri. The Mercedes driver overtook the McLaren in turn 15 by driving alongside the track. The Briton collected a 5-second time penalty for the manoeuvre, as by the time the rules officials reacted it was too late to simply give the position back as Pierre Gasly had passed Piastri in the meantime.
"You drive better when you get a 5-sec time penalty than when you give the position back, because if you have to let the opponent pass again, because that puts you much further in front," Formula One veteran Martin Brundle commented on the scene. Russell, however, dropped from 7th to 8th position as a result of the time penalty.
Piastri was also critical, saying, "I wasn't paying attention to George because he was behind. But I watched the replay and it's clear that he accelerates alongside the track and passes. The five seconds made a difference, but not a big one. When you're in a faster car, you can do something like that and it's not so good for everybody. It was clear that this manoeuvre was not okay and the stewards also penalised him for it. But the question is whether nes was the right penalty and whether they have set a precedent."
The Australian, who finished the race in tenth place, was reluctant to directly accuse Russell of deliberately driving off the track. "I wouldn't go that far, but I think in that situation it was pretty obvious and in those circumstances it shouldn't be that difficult to give the position back. In a longer race you can benefit from passing slower cars like that if there's only a 5-sec penalty for it."
Russell, who went into the sprint with a grid penalty for getting in the way of Charles Leclerc in the shootout, said, "Both penalties I received today were fair. I couldn't give the position back to Piastri in the sprint because Gasly had already passed him. If I had let Piastri pass, I would have had to let Gasly pass as well. That was a bit of a shame because it was an optimistic manoeuvre on my part."
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5