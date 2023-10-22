Sprint format: Christian Horner calls for changes

Christian Horner was satisfied with the sprint result in Austin. Nevertheless, the Red Bull Racing team boss is convinced that further changes need to be made to the sprint format to improve the show.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen drove to victory in the Austin sprint without any danger. The Red Bull Racing star successfully defended himself at the start against Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, who had started next to him, and then pulled away. In the end, he finished more than nine seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton and secured eight championship points.

His team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez finished in fifth place to collect four more points for the Milton Keynes-based racing team. "It was a strong sprint for us and we were able to gather a lot of data about the tyres and the opponents," Christian Horner said happily.

The Red Bull Racing team boss praised: "Max controlled the race and Checo also delivered a good performance." And he emphasised: "We also have a good starting position in the race, even if we start further back than usual. But on this track, drivers can overtake and there will certainly be opportunities. We are curious to see how it will go."

Nevertheless, the Briton was in favour of further changes to the sprint format, which was introduced in 2021 and has been tweaked ever since. "There are certainly opportunities to develop the format further. It needs to become a bit more unpredictable. Whether you reverse the starting order of the top ten or do something else, you definitely also need to increase the number of points a rider gets for a good result so there is incentive to attack. The concept itself is good, we just need to do a better job in implementing it to make it more exciting for the spectators," he explained.

Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



