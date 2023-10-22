Sprint format: Christian Horner calls for changes
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen drove to victory in the Austin sprint without any danger. The Red Bull Racing star successfully defended himself at the start against Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, who had started next to him, and then pulled away. In the end, he finished more than nine seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton and secured eight championship points.
His team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez finished in fifth place to collect four more points for the Milton Keynes-based racing team. "It was a strong sprint for us and we were able to gather a lot of data about the tyres and the opponents," Christian Horner said happily.
The Red Bull Racing team boss praised: "Max controlled the race and Checo also delivered a good performance." And he emphasised: "We also have a good starting position in the race, even if we start further back than usual. But on this track, drivers can overtake and there will certainly be opportunities. We are curious to see how it will go."
Nevertheless, the Briton was in favour of further changes to the sprint format, which was introduced in 2021 and has been tweaked ever since. "There are certainly opportunities to develop the format further. It needs to become a bit more unpredictable. Whether you reverse the starting order of the top ten or do something else, you definitely also need to increase the number of points a rider gets for a good result so there is incentive to attack. The concept itself is good, we just need to do a better job in implementing it to make it more exciting for the spectators," he explained.
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5