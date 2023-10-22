Fred Vasseur: "Can't be completely satisfied".
The Ferrari drivers started the Austin sprint race with different strategies: Charles Leclerc, like most of his opponents, started on used medium tyres, while his team-mate Carlos Sainz was the only one to start on a used set of the soft compound. The 19-lap race at the Circuit of the Americas went very differently for the two stablemates.
Charles Leclerc started from the front row in second place in the shootout and tried to overtake pole setter Max Verstappen at the start. Verstappen successfully defended himself and Leclerc also lost second place by the time the chequered flag fell because Lewis Hamilton passed him. In the end, he was still able to enjoy a podium finish in third place.
Carlos Sainz was able to attack in the first laps and overtake the McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but the older the sprint was, the more trouble he had with his soft tyres. In the end, he successfully defended sixth place against George Russell, who finished behind him but dropped to eighth due to a penalty.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said of the sprint: "We can't be entirely happy with this race, but the 19 laps were very useful because they gave us a clearer idea of the balance of power and our options in the GP. We set different strategies for the two cars to gather as much information as possible about tyre behaviour over longer distances."
"Carlos struggled with his soft tyres towards the middle of the race but was able to fend off the Mercedes attacks. Charles suffered a bit from what happened at the start, but he still managed to score a lot of points. He will start the GP from pole, but the race will still be a real challenge. We therefore need to improve our race pace by getting the best out of our overall package," added the Frenchman.
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22. ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5