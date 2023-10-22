Fred Vasseur: "Can't be completely satisfied".

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur spoke after the Austin sprint about the tyre strategy the team had chosen for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and also looked ahead to the upcoming Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers started the Austin sprint race with different strategies: Charles Leclerc, like most of his opponents, started on used medium tyres, while his team-mate Carlos Sainz was the only one to start on a used set of the soft compound. The 19-lap race at the Circuit of the Americas went very differently for the two stablemates.

Charles Leclerc started from the front row in second place in the shootout and tried to overtake pole setter Max Verstappen at the start. Verstappen successfully defended himself and Leclerc also lost second place by the time the chequered flag fell because Lewis Hamilton passed him. In the end, he was still able to enjoy a podium finish in third place.

Carlos Sainz was able to attack in the first laps and overtake the McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but the older the sprint was, the more trouble he had with his soft tyres. In the end, he successfully defended sixth place against George Russell, who finished behind him but dropped to eighth due to a penalty.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said of the sprint: "We can't be entirely happy with this race, but the 19 laps were very useful because they gave us a clearer idea of the balance of power and our options in the GP. We set different strategies for the two cars to gather as much information as possible about tyre behaviour over longer distances."

"Carlos struggled with his soft tyres towards the middle of the race but was able to fend off the Mercedes attacks. Charles suffered a bit from what happened at the start, but he still managed to score a lot of points. He will start the GP from pole, but the race will still be a real challenge. We therefore need to improve our race pace by getting the best out of our overall package," added the Frenchman.

