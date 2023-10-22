Live ticker USA GP: Verstappen chasing 50th win

Three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen has no easy task: he wants to claim his third consecutive USA GP victory and his 50th Grand Prix triumph from sixth on the grid.

It won't be a walk in the park for Max Verstappen: The 26-year-old Dutchman will start the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) from sixth on the grid after his best lap in GP qualifying was cancelled. He has to pass Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and George Russell (Mercedes).

In the sprint, Red Bull Racing star Verstappen showed with his winning drive: The speed is there to drive right to the front in the Grand Prix. You can follow whether this will work here in our live ticker.