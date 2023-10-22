Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "Strong pace shown".
For Lewis Hamilton, the sprint in Austin went better than expected. The Mercedes star got past Charles Leclerc and finished second. His stablemate George Russell was less lucky. He collected a 5-sec penalty for an overtaking manoeuvre on Oscar Piastri and therefore dropped from position 7 to eighth.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was nevertheless satisfied. He stressed: "We can be cautiously optimistic about the weekend so far and the performance of our updates. We didn't think we would be near the top on this track. There are a lot of fast corners here, which are not normally our strong point, so we've made a good step."
"After a tougher sprint shootout, both drivers showed strong pace in the sprint itself," the Viennese was pleased to report. Although Hamilton was never able to take the lead and ended up finishing more than nine seconds behind Max Verstappen, Wolff explained, "Lewis was able to put Max under pressure in the early stages, but ultimately his speed was too strong."
"We know we still have a lot of work to do to close the gap to the front, but our first sprint podium this season is encouraging. George did everything he could today. To bring home a point after having to start from 11th on the grid is very useful for the team," added the Austrian.
And Wolff said: "His penalty was completely justified and we should have given the position back. That was my mistake, because I thought we had more pace to take more than a five-second lead." He is confident, "If we execute the strategy well in the GP, we should be able to fight for a solid podium finish."
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5