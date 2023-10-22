Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "Strong pace shown".

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was delighted with the performance of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell after the Austin sprint. The seven-time champion finished second, his teammate eighth.

For Lewis Hamilton, the sprint in Austin went better than expected. The Mercedes star got past Charles Leclerc and finished second. His stablemate George Russell was less lucky. He collected a 5-sec penalty for an overtaking manoeuvre on Oscar Piastri and therefore dropped from position 7 to eighth.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was nevertheless satisfied. He stressed: "We can be cautiously optimistic about the weekend so far and the performance of our updates. We didn't think we would be near the top on this track. There are a lot of fast corners here, which are not normally our strong point, so we've made a good step."

"After a tougher sprint shootout, both drivers showed strong pace in the sprint itself," the Viennese was pleased to report. Although Hamilton was never able to take the lead and ended up finishing more than nine seconds behind Max Verstappen, Wolff explained, "Lewis was able to put Max under pressure in the early stages, but ultimately his speed was too strong."

"We know we still have a lot of work to do to close the gap to the front, but our first sprint podium this season is encouraging. George did everything he could today. To bring home a point after having to start from 11th on the grid is very useful for the team," added the Austrian.

And Wolff said: "His penalty was completely justified and we should have given the position back. That was my mistake, because I thought we had more pace to take more than a five-second lead." He is confident, "If we execute the strategy well in the GP, we should be able to fight for a solid podium finish."

Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



