Illegal manoeuvres: Clear demand from Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri was not the only one who was annoyed by George Russell's overtaking manoeuvre in the Austin sprint, as he lost a position as a result. His McLaren team-mate Lando Norris also had clear words.

George Russell got past Oscar Piastri in the Austin sprint by driving alongside the track to gain an advantage. The Mercedes driver was fined a 5-second time penalty by the stewards because by the time a judgement was made, Pierre Gasly had slipped between the duo, preventing the stewards from ordering a change of position.

Piastri questioned the penalty after the sprint, fretting that opponents in faster cars would be incentivised by the lenient penalty to overtake alongside the track and then accelerate so much that the 5-sec penalty would have no effect.

His teammate Lando Norris also criticised the race stewards' approach - even though Russell lost a position as a result of the penalty. Norris said after the chequered flag fell: "We've talked about it so many times in the drivers' meetings, and George himself has also pointed out that you can get past an opponent well by leaving the track."

"It's something you can plan for loosely and I'm pretty sure we came to the conclusion that people will intentionally drive alongside the track. We've talked exactly about someone taking extra shortcuts if they're faster because they can easily get the five-second advantage they need then because of the penalty," the Briton explained.

Norris cited the Monaco chicane as an example. "That's why the regulators said you have to give back the position if you pass by shortcutting. But now they've done otherwise and set a precedent." There was a lack of consistency in the jurisprudence, he fretted.

The 23-year-old does not see why a change of position could no longer be demanded because of Gasly. "After all, it's your own fault, you took the risk," he explained with a shrug, saying that then you just have to drop back two positions. "So everyone would give the position back straight away, because they would know that they would be penalised afterwards."

More generally, Norris thinks tougher penalties should be handed out. "That's the way to set a precedent, that would be better than adjusting penalties all the time and not sticking to what was agreed."

Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



