Illegal manoeuvres: Clear demand from Lando Norris
George Russell got past Oscar Piastri in the Austin sprint by driving alongside the track to gain an advantage. The Mercedes driver was fined a 5-second time penalty by the stewards because by the time a judgement was made, Pierre Gasly had slipped between the duo, preventing the stewards from ordering a change of position.
Piastri questioned the penalty after the sprint, fretting that opponents in faster cars would be incentivised by the lenient penalty to overtake alongside the track and then accelerate so much that the 5-sec penalty would have no effect.
His teammate Lando Norris also criticised the race stewards' approach - even though Russell lost a position as a result of the penalty. Norris said after the chequered flag fell: "We've talked about it so many times in the drivers' meetings, and George himself has also pointed out that you can get past an opponent well by leaving the track."
"It's something you can plan for loosely and I'm pretty sure we came to the conclusion that people will intentionally drive alongside the track. We've talked exactly about someone taking extra shortcuts if they're faster because they can easily get the five-second advantage they need then because of the penalty," the Briton explained.
Norris cited the Monaco chicane as an example. "That's why the regulators said you have to give back the position if you pass by shortcutting. But now they've done otherwise and set a precedent." There was a lack of consistency in the jurisprudence, he fretted.
The 23-year-old does not see why a change of position could no longer be demanded because of Gasly. "After all, it's your own fault, you took the risk," he explained with a shrug, saying that then you just have to drop back two positions. "So everyone would give the position back straight away, because they would know that they would be penalised afterwards."
More generally, Norris thinks tougher penalties should be handed out. "That's the way to set a precedent, that would be better than adjusting penalties all the time and not sticking to what was agreed."
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5