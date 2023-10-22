USA GP: Alonso and Hülkenberg start from the pits!
After a disappointing qualifying session, the same decision has been made at Aston Martin and Haas: The set-up of the cars will be completely changed. According to the so-called parc fermé rule, however, the cars may not be changed after qualifying, otherwise a competitor has to start from the pit lane, and that is exactly what is happening now in Texas.
Kevin Magnussen (actually 14th in qualifying), Nico Hülkenberg (16th), Fernando Alonso (17th) and Lance Stroll (19th) will all start from the pit lane.
As a result, Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) and the two Williams drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant move up to grid positions 14 to 16.
Aston Martin brought a new underbody to Texas, "but we had far too little time to get to know it in just 60 minutes of practice, then it was off to qualifying," said Fernando Alonso. "We didn't do ourselves any favours with that."
The most comprehensive Evo package was shown by Nico Hülkenberg, and the German found similar words to Alonso: "The new parts are an improvement, but we need more time to use it fully."
Both racing teams had nothing to lose from the grid positions they had gained, hence this decision.
Starting grid USA GP
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes
06th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine
09 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams
Start from the pit lane
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5