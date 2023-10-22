USA GP: Alonso and Hülkenberg start from the pits!

Fans at the Circuit of the Americas will discover only 16 cars on the grid today - Aston Martin and Haas have opted for massive rebuilds and thus a start from pit lane.

After a disappointing qualifying session, the same decision has been made at Aston Martin and Haas: The set-up of the cars will be completely changed. According to the so-called parc fermé rule, however, the cars may not be changed after qualifying, otherwise a competitor has to start from the pit lane, and that is exactly what is happening now in Texas.

Kevin Magnussen (actually 14th in qualifying), Nico Hülkenberg (16th), Fernando Alonso (17th) and Lance Stroll (19th) will all start from the pit lane.

As a result, Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) and the two Williams drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant move up to grid positions 14 to 16.

Aston Martin brought a new underbody to Texas, "but we had far too little time to get to know it in just 60 minutes of practice, then it was off to qualifying," said Fernando Alonso. "We didn't do ourselves any favours with that."



The most comprehensive Evo package was shown by Nico Hülkenberg, and the German found similar words to Alonso: "The new parts are an improvement, but we need more time to use it fully."



Both racing teams had nothing to lose from the grid positions they had gained, hence this decision.





Starting grid USA GP

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes

06th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine

09 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams

Start from the pit lane

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin





Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403

08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403

11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 441 points

02 Pérez 228

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 156

06. Leclerc 151

07 Norris 141

08. Russell 133

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 48

10th Stroll 47

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 669 points

02. Mercedes 334

03. Ferrari 307

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 224

06. Alpine 92

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



