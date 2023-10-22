Red Bull Racing: Verstappen & Pérez out in Abu Dhabi
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 teams are obliged to field a junior driver in a first free practice session twice per GP season. So far, this has not happened with Red Bull Racing.
According to the F1 definition, a junior driver is a driver who must not have contested more than two Grands Prix. Therefore, three entries (Oscar Piastri at McLaren, Logan Sargeant at Williams as well as Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri) were considered ticked off tests at the beginning of the season. But this only exploited a loophole in the regulations. Because of the 2-GP rule, Red Bull can no longer use New Zealander Liam Lawson as a junior (he drove three Grands Prix for the injured Daniel Ricciardo).
Now Red Bull has declared in which form juniors will still drive at the last World Championship rounds: In Mexico, Frenchman Isack Hadjar (19) will tick off AlphaTauri's second junior entry.
The Parisian will then contest the first practice for Red Bull Racing in Abu Dhabi, where none of the regular drivers will be on track for the first 60 minutes, as Red Bull simulator driver Jake Dennis will be in the second RBR racer at the Yas Marina Circuit.
The 28-year-old Englishman has worked in the simulator for Red Bull since 2018. Dennis finished third overall in Formula 3 in 2015, fourth in GP3 in 2016, and via a diversion in GT racing he came to Formula E, in which he was champion in 2022/2023. Two victories and eleven podium finishes secured him a Formula 1 driver's licence called a super licence.
In addition to Hadjar and Dennis, these rookies will drive in Mexico and Abu Dhabi: Jack Doohan (Alpine), Frederick Vesti (Mercedes), Oliver Bearman (Haas), Pato O'Ward (McLaren), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin) and Théo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo).
Starting grid USA-GP
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes
06th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine
09 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams
Start from the pit lane
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin
Austin Sprint, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 31:30.849 min
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +9.456 sec
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.987
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +18.863
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +22.928
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +28.307
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +32.403
08 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.250
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +34,567
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +42.403
11th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +44.986
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +45.509
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.086
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +49.733
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +56,650
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.401 min
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:07.972
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:11.122
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:11.449
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, brakes
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 441 points
02 Pérez 228
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 156
06. Leclerc 151
07 Norris 141
08. Russell 133
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 48
10th Stroll 47
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 669 points
02. Mercedes 334
03. Ferrari 307
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 224
06. Alpine 92
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5