Red Bull Racing: Verstappen & Pérez out in Abu Dhabi

In the first practice session for the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi, fans will see neither Max Verstappen nor Sergio Pérez at Red Bull Racing. RBR will use the young drivers Jake Dennis and Isack Hadjar.

Formula 1 teams are obliged to field a junior driver in a first free practice session twice per GP season. So far, this has not happened with Red Bull Racing.

According to the F1 definition, a junior driver is a driver who must not have contested more than two Grands Prix. Therefore, three entries (Oscar Piastri at McLaren, Logan Sargeant at Williams as well as Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri) were considered ticked off tests at the beginning of the season. But this only exploited a loophole in the regulations. Because of the 2-GP rule, Red Bull can no longer use New Zealander Liam Lawson as a junior (he drove three Grands Prix for the injured Daniel Ricciardo).

Now Red Bull has declared in which form juniors will still drive at the last World Championship rounds: In Mexico, Frenchman Isack Hadjar (19) will tick off AlphaTauri's second junior entry.

The Parisian will then contest the first practice for Red Bull Racing in Abu Dhabi, where none of the regular drivers will be on track for the first 60 minutes, as Red Bull simulator driver Jake Dennis will be in the second RBR racer at the Yas Marina Circuit.



The 28-year-old Englishman has worked in the simulator for Red Bull since 2018. Dennis finished third overall in Formula 3 in 2015, fourth in GP3 in 2016, and via a diversion in GT racing he came to Formula E, in which he was champion in 2022/2023. Two victories and eleven podium finishes secured him a Formula 1 driver's licence called a super licence.



In addition to Hadjar and Dennis, these rookies will drive in Mexico and Abu Dhabi: Jack Doohan (Alpine), Frederick Vesti (Mercedes), Oliver Bearman (Haas), Pato O'Ward (McLaren), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin) and Théo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo).





