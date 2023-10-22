USA GP winner Max Verstappen: "That was tough!"
Great performance by the Red Bull Racing star at the traditional United States GP - at the difficult Circuit of the Americas, the triple world champion drives to his 50th triumph in Formula 1, his 15th this season (equalling his own F1 record) and his third at this track after 2021 and 2022.
It is also Max's 94th podium finish and, for his Red Bull Racing team, the 109th win in Formula 1, the 17th this season in the 18th race and the fourth at COTA.
Winner Verstappen had to give everything: Repeatedly Max complained about the brakes, repeatedly he jammed his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, he, Gianpiero, should not talk to him when he, Max, was braking.
Logical question after the race: What was going on with the brakes? Max tells: "I had trouble with the brakes from the beginning of the Grand Prix. It was a really difficult race. It started with my grid position, and because of the brakes, just the driving feeling wasn't the same as on Saturday."
"Towards the end it was getting damn close and I knew - now everything has to fit. When your tyres are degrading and your brakes are flabby, when you have to lap backmarkers as well, all this with Hamilton breathing down your neck, it's a tough job."
"In the first part of the race I wanted to be patient, but I quickly realised that I had to come up with something because of the brakes. I had to find a compromise between attacking, but at the same time not taking the tyres too much and managing the brakes. That was not an easy balancing act. I was very happy when I saw the chequered flag."
Max on his 50th win: "An incredible number. I'm very proud of the whole Red Bull Racing team."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:26.362 hrs.
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662
07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 238
03. Hamilton 219
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 168
06. Leclerc 159
07 Norris 156
08. Russell 139
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 52
10th Stroll 49
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 5
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 704 points
02. Mercedes 358
03. Ferrari 327
04. McLaren 239
05. Aston Martin 232
06. Alpine 96
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 7