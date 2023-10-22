USA GP winner Max Verstappen: "That was tough!"

Champion Max Verstappen had to give everything at the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) near Austin: The 26-year-old Dutchman drives to his 50th victory in the premier class in Texas despite brake problems.

Great performance by the Red Bull Racing star at the traditional United States GP - at the difficult Circuit of the Americas, the triple world champion drives to his 50th triumph in Formula 1, his 15th this season (equalling his own F1 record) and his third at this track after 2021 and 2022.

It is also Max's 94th podium finish and, for his Red Bull Racing team, the 109th win in Formula 1, the 17th this season in the 18th race and the fourth at COTA.

Winner Verstappen had to give everything: Repeatedly Max complained about the brakes, repeatedly he jammed his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, he, Gianpiero, should not talk to him when he, Max, was braking.

Logical question after the race: What was going on with the brakes? Max tells: "I had trouble with the brakes from the beginning of the Grand Prix. It was a really difficult race. It started with my grid position, and because of the brakes, just the driving feeling wasn't the same as on Saturday."



"Towards the end it was getting damn close and I knew - now everything has to fit. When your tyres are degrading and your brakes are flabby, when you have to lap backmarkers as well, all this with Hamilton breathing down your neck, it's a tough job."



"In the first part of the race I wanted to be patient, but I quickly realised that I had to come up with something because of the brakes. I had to find a compromise between attacking, but at the same time not taking the tyres too much and managing the brakes. That was not an easy balancing act. I was very happy when I saw the chequered flag."



Max on his 50th win: "An incredible number. I'm very proud of the whole Red Bull Racing team."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:26.362 hrs.

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662

07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage



World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 238

03. Hamilton 219

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 168

06. Leclerc 159

07 Norris 156

08. Russell 139

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 52

10th Stroll 49

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 5

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 704 points

02. Mercedes 358

03. Ferrari 327

04. McLaren 239

05. Aston Martin 232

06. Alpine 96

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 7