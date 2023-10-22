Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/2nd): "What a race!"
The thrilling US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas outside Austin brings COTA specialist Lewis Hamilton second place - the 38-year-old Mercedes driver thrills the fans with a bearish drive, standing on the podium for the 197th time in his GP career.
Only Max Verstappen stood in front of Hamilton in the Texan sun this afternoon, in the end the Englishman had to admit defeat by just under two seconds. Hamilton was literally glowing after this thrilling finale: "I really thought until the very end that I might be able to catch Max."
"What a fabulous weekend for us, a huge thank you to everyone at home in the racecar factory who worked so hard to get George and I racing here in Texas with the latest improvements. And thanks to the fans for continuing to believe in us."
"What a race! It got really close at the end against Max, with a few more laps, who knows."
"I'm very happy with how this weekend went. There's a lot of unrest in the world, that's on my mind, plus my mistake in Qatar. I wanted to show here that I can do better."
"I also don't know why I can often show such good racing in America. I just feel comfortable in this country, especially on this fabulous circuit. For some reason I often manage to have good Grands Prix here."
"Big compliments to Red Bull Racing and especially to Max, they have done another fine job. But we're getting closer and I'm very pleased with the way we've picked up pace over the course of the season. That gives me encouragement for the season ahead."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662
07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 238
03. Hamilton 219
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 168
06. Leclerc 159
07 Norris 156
08. Russell 139
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 52
10th Stroll 49
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 5
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 704 points
02. Mercedes 358
03. Ferrari 327
04. McLaren 239
05. Aston Martin 232
06. Alpine 96
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 7