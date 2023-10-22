Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/2nd): "What a race!"

Second place for Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton at the traditional US GP. The seven-time champion only has to admit defeat to Max Verstappen: "I thought I could still catch him."

The thrilling US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas outside Austin brings COTA specialist Lewis Hamilton second place - the 38-year-old Mercedes driver thrills the fans with a bearish drive, standing on the podium for the 197th time in his GP career.

Only Max Verstappen stood in front of Hamilton in the Texan sun this afternoon, in the end the Englishman had to admit defeat by just under two seconds. Hamilton was literally glowing after this thrilling finale: "I really thought until the very end that I might be able to catch Max."

"What a fabulous weekend for us, a huge thank you to everyone at home in the racecar factory who worked so hard to get George and I racing here in Texas with the latest improvements. And thanks to the fans for continuing to believe in us."

"What a race! It got really close at the end against Max, with a few more laps, who knows."



"I'm very happy with how this weekend went. There's a lot of unrest in the world, that's on my mind, plus my mistake in Qatar. I wanted to show here that I can do better."



"I also don't know why I can often show such good racing in America. I just feel comfortable in this country, especially on this fabulous circuit. For some reason I often manage to have good Grands Prix here."



"Big compliments to Red Bull Racing and especially to Max, they have done another fine job. But we're getting closer and I'm very pleased with the way we've picked up pace over the course of the season. That gives me encouragement for the season ahead."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662

07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 238

03. Hamilton 219

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 168

06. Leclerc 159

07 Norris 156

08. Russell 139

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 52

10th Stroll 49

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 5

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 704 points

02. Mercedes 358

03. Ferrari 327

04. McLaren 239

05. Aston Martin 232

06. Alpine 96

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 7