Lando Norris (McLaren/3rd): "I can't complain".
12th podium finish for Lando Norris in Formula 1 at the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The 23-year-old Briton only has to concede to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but is satisfied with his performance: "I came third behind the best two drivers in Formula 1, so I can't complain about that."
After a thoroughly entertaining World Championship race, the Englishman continues: "I wanted to finally get my first win in my 100th GP, but I know - more than third place wasn't possible today, so I'm happy in that respect."
"At first it looked really good, I had a great start and was able to pass Charles Leclerc. I felt like I had the situation under control."
"But in the end we have to realise - the speed was not enough to keep Hamilton and Verstappen behind us. But the bottom line is that it went better than I expected before the weekend, so from that point of view everything is fine."
"There was just nothing I could do at the end, my tyres were at the end. I have nothing to reproach myself for and there is no shame in finishing behind Max and Lewis."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662
07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 238
03. Hamilton 219
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 168
06. Leclerc 159
07 Norris 156
08. Russell 139
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 52
10th Stroll 49
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 5
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 704 points
02. Mercedes 358
03. Ferrari 327
04. McLaren 239
05. Aston Martin 232
06. Alpine 96
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 7