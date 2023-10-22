Lando Norris (McLaren/3rd): "I can't complain".

McLaren driver Lando Norris takes a good third place in the US Grand Prix. After the thrilling race at the Circuit of the Americas, the Englishman says: "Of course I wanted more, but I can't complain."

12th podium finish for Lando Norris in Formula 1 at the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The 23-year-old Briton only has to concede to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but is satisfied with his performance: "I came third behind the best two drivers in Formula 1, so I can't complain about that."

After a thoroughly entertaining World Championship race, the Englishman continues: "I wanted to finally get my first win in my 100th GP, but I know - more than third place wasn't possible today, so I'm happy in that respect."

"At first it looked really good, I had a great start and was able to pass Charles Leclerc. I felt like I had the situation under control."

"But in the end we have to realise - the speed was not enough to keep Hamilton and Verstappen behind us. But the bottom line is that it went better than I expected before the weekend, so from that point of view everything is fine."

"There was just nothing I could do at the end, my tyres were at the end. I have nothing to reproach myself for and there is no shame in finishing behind Max and Lewis."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662

07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 238

03. Hamilton 219

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 168

06. Leclerc 159

07 Norris 156

08. Russell 139

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 52

10th Stroll 49

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 5

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 704 points

02. Mercedes 358

03. Ferrari 327

04. McLaren 239

05. Aston Martin 232

06. Alpine 96

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 7