Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/6th): The wrong strategy!

Monegasque Charles Leclerc started the US Grand Prix from pole position, but in the end the Ferrari driver had to settle for 6th place. Charles harshly: "That was the wrong strategy.

Did Ferrari blow all chances of victory once again with the wrong strategy? Even during the exciting USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas, it was noticeable how Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the one hand and the command post on the other were intensively discussing the best approach in terms of tyre strategy on the radio.

At the end of the Grand Prix, Leclerc also had to let Sainz overtake him and grumbled on the radio: "Why did I have to let Carlos pass? We'll discuss that after the race."

Shortly after the chequered flag fell, five-time GP winner Leclerc said crisply: "That was the wrong strategy. A one-stop strategy in a race like that was not the way to go."

"For some reason our numbers said that a one-stopper should be much closer to a two-stopper and that clearly didn't happen. What a shame!"



"I don't understand why our numbers can create such a wrong picture there. We really need to look at that. If I start from pole and at the end Carlos is ten seconds ahead of me, then something just can't be right."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662

07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 238

03. Hamilton 219

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 168

06. Leclerc 159

07 Norris 156

08. Russell 139

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 52

10th Stroll 49

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 5

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 704 points

02. Mercedes 358

03. Ferrari 327

04. McLaren 239

05. Aston Martin 232

06. Alpine 96

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 7