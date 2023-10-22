Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/6th): The wrong strategy!
Did Ferrari blow all chances of victory once again with the wrong strategy? Even during the exciting USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas, it was noticeable how Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the one hand and the command post on the other were intensively discussing the best approach in terms of tyre strategy on the radio.
At the end of the Grand Prix, Leclerc also had to let Sainz overtake him and grumbled on the radio: "Why did I have to let Carlos pass? We'll discuss that after the race."
Shortly after the chequered flag fell, five-time GP winner Leclerc said crisply: "That was the wrong strategy. A one-stop strategy in a race like that was not the way to go."
"For some reason our numbers said that a one-stopper should be much closer to a two-stopper and that clearly didn't happen. What a shame!"
"I don't understand why our numbers can create such a wrong picture there. We really need to look at that. If I start from pole and at the end Carlos is ten seconds ahead of me, then something just can't be right."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662
07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 238
03. Hamilton 219
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 168
06. Leclerc 159
07 Norris 156
08. Russell 139
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 52
10th Stroll 49
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 5
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 704 points
02. Mercedes 358
03. Ferrari 327
04. McLaren 239
05. Aston Martin 232
06. Alpine 96
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 7