Toto Wolff (Mercedes): We had the fastest car
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It didn't take much for Lewis Hamilton to celebrate his first victory since Saudi Arabia 2021 and Mercedes their first triumph since Brazil 2022 (with George Russell). In the end, Hamilton was just under two seconds off winner Max Verstappen, but Hamilton's speed was truly impressive.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: "We had a fast car today, maybe even the fastest in the field. We thought in the race that a one-stop strategy would be the fastest way to the finish, but then it turned out - that's not true."
"In the end we might get angry and say: it wasn't enough. But we want to take the positives out of it, and that's that we had good pace today and came close to winning."
"I'm cautiously optimistic about our recent improvements, but we need more experience of them in the coming races."
"The race was nerve-wracking. For a while it looked like I wasn't going to grab this, but then Lewis was able to overtake Norris and got closer and closer to Verstappen. Unfortunately it wasn't quite enough."
"As for George, he didn't feel quite comfortable in the car, we need to find out in detail what didn't work out."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662
07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 238
03. Hamilton 219
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 168
06. Leclerc 159
07 Norris 156
08. Russell 139
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 52
10th Stroll 49
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 5
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 704 points
02. Mercedes 358
03. Ferrari 327
04. McLaren 239
05. Aston Martin 232
06. Alpine 96
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 7