Toto Wolff (Mercedes): We had the fastest car

Great second place by Lewis Hamilton at the USA GP at Austin (Texas). Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff: "Sure, we could be angry about missing out on victory, but we want to accentuate the positive."

It didn't take much for Lewis Hamilton to celebrate his first victory since Saudi Arabia 2021 and Mercedes their first triumph since Brazil 2022 (with George Russell). In the end, Hamilton was just under two seconds off winner Max Verstappen, but Hamilton's speed was truly impressive.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: "We had a fast car today, maybe even the fastest in the field. We thought in the race that a one-stop strategy would be the fastest way to the finish, but then it turned out - that's not true."

"In the end we might get angry and say: it wasn't enough. But we want to take the positives out of it, and that's that we had good pace today and came close to winning."

"I'm cautiously optimistic about our recent improvements, but we need more experience of them in the coming races."



"The race was nerve-wracking. For a while it looked like I wasn't going to grab this, but then Lewis was able to overtake Norris and got closer and closer to Verstappen. Unfortunately it wasn't quite enough."



"As for George, he didn't feel quite comfortable in the car, we need to find out in detail what didn't work out."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662

07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 238

03. Hamilton 219

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 168

06. Leclerc 159

07 Norris 156

08. Russell 139

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 52

10th Stroll 49

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 5

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 704 points

02. Mercedes 358

03. Ferrari 327

04. McLaren 239

05. Aston Martin 232

06. Alpine 96

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 7