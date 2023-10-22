Max Verstappen after victory: "The good feeling was gone".

Dutchman Max Verstappen talks about the big difficulties with the brakes after his 50th GP win at the Circuit of the Americas: "The good feeling with the car from Saturday was gone."

Max Verstappen had to work hard for this 50th GP victory. Throughout the race, the 26-year-old Dutchman grumbled on the radio about his brakes, and after the Grand Prix, the three-time World Champion and now three-time COTA winner delved into his huge problems on board the Red Bull Racing race car.

Max says: "In the first part of the race I was trying to be patient, coming from 6th on the grid, but running behind the opposition, that hurt my tyres a bit. The difficulties with the brakes started after the start. The behaviour was not constant and it was very difficult to find a compromise between attacking and dealing with this problem."

"It went on like that the whole race. I could never build full confidence in the car. The brake problems meant that the wheels tended to lock up, and that's not helpful in tyre management either."

"In terms of tyre strategy we did everything right, but the car was just better and faster on Saturday. I never dealt with these problems, it's very rare that I have to fight with something like this."



"With a few laps to go the tyres didn't feel so good, plus I had to overtake a few back-rowers, so of course you have doubts about whether you can take the win."



"The only thing we changed on the car from Saturday to Sunday was these brakes. The good feeling was gone and when I adjusted the balance because of the front wheels locking, the rear wheels locked. That's strange, we hardly ever have anything like that."



"In the end we won, but we have to get to the bottom of it."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662

07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 238

03. Hamilton 219

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 168

06. Leclerc 159

07 Norris 156

08. Russell 139

09th Piastri 83

11th Gasly 52

10th Stroll 49

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 5

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 704 points

02. Mercedes 358

03. Ferrari 327

04. McLaren 239

05. Aston Martin 232

06. Alpine 96

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 7