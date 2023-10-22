Max Verstappen after victory: "The good feeling was gone".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Max Verstappen had to work hard for this 50th GP victory. Throughout the race, the 26-year-old Dutchman grumbled on the radio about his brakes, and after the Grand Prix, the three-time World Champion and now three-time COTA winner delved into his huge problems on board the Red Bull Racing race car.
Max says: "In the first part of the race I was trying to be patient, coming from 6th on the grid, but running behind the opposition, that hurt my tyres a bit. The difficulties with the brakes started after the start. The behaviour was not constant and it was very difficult to find a compromise between attacking and dealing with this problem."
"It went on like that the whole race. I could never build full confidence in the car. The brake problems meant that the wheels tended to lock up, and that's not helpful in tyre management either."
"In terms of tyre strategy we did everything right, but the car was just better and faster on Saturday. I never dealt with these problems, it's very rare that I have to fight with something like this."
"With a few laps to go the tyres didn't feel so good, plus I had to overtake a few back-rowers, so of course you have doubts about whether you can take the win."
"The only thing we changed on the car from Saturday to Sunday was these brakes. The good feeling was gone and when I adjusted the balance because of the front wheels locking, the rear wheels locked. That's strange, we hardly ever have anything like that."
"In the end we won, but we have to get to the bottom of it."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.225 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15,134
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
06 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.662
07 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
08 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
09 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
12th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 238
03. Hamilton 219
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 168
06. Leclerc 159
07 Norris 156
08. Russell 139
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 52
10th Stroll 49
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 5
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 704 points
02. Mercedes 358
03. Ferrari 327
04. McLaren 239
05. Aston Martin 232
06. Alpine 96
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 7