Christian Horner: "Mercedes was in no man's land".

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner can rejoice: 17th victory in the 18th race of the season. But the Englishman knows: with a different race strategy, the winner could have been Lewis Hamilton, not Max Verstappen.

At first glance, the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas seems to have been normal 2023 business as usual: another victory for Max Verstappen, his 15th triumph this season, thus setting his own record from 2022.

But there was nothing normal about Verstappen's 50th GP win: because Max was struggling with serious brake problems, which made tyre management difficult, and if Mercedes had chosen a slightly different race strategy, it would have been very, very difficult for Verstappen to stay ahead of Hamilton.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "Before the race, all our simulations said - the best chance of winning here is with a two-stop strategy. So we decided to do that. The big question then was just: should we go in the order medium-hard-medium-hard-hard or should we go medium-hard-hard-medium-hard?"

"We knew that McLaren had put aside two sets of the hard tyres for the race. So we said to ourselves - better to put on medium-hard tyres twice in a row and try to get past Lando."



"Mercedes, on the other hand, found themselves in a bit of no man's land. Because they were looking at a one-stopper for quite a while, but then they aborted that attempt, that forced them to use the best compound, just the medium hard tyre, at the end. We had enough speed to be ahead at the end, but it got tight."



"Max had big problems with the brakes, everyone could hear that from his radio messages. How he kept the gap to Lewis Hamilton despite those difficulties, that was masterful."



Christian Horner spoke to the Meiden representatives before Lewis Hamilton was disqualified for grinding the floor too much, as was Charles Leclerc.





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10