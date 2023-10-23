Christian Horner: "Mercedes was in no man's land".
At first glance, the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas seems to have been normal 2023 business as usual: another victory for Max Verstappen, his 15th triumph this season, thus setting his own record from 2022.
But there was nothing normal about Verstappen's 50th GP win: because Max was struggling with serious brake problems, which made tyre management difficult, and if Mercedes had chosen a slightly different race strategy, it would have been very, very difficult for Verstappen to stay ahead of Hamilton.
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "Before the race, all our simulations said - the best chance of winning here is with a two-stop strategy. So we decided to do that. The big question then was just: should we go in the order medium-hard-medium-hard-hard or should we go medium-hard-hard-medium-hard?"
"We knew that McLaren had put aside two sets of the hard tyres for the race. So we said to ourselves - better to put on medium-hard tyres twice in a row and try to get past Lando."
"Mercedes, on the other hand, found themselves in a bit of no man's land. Because they were looking at a one-stopper for quite a while, but then they aborted that attempt, that forced them to use the best compound, just the medium hard tyre, at the end. We had enough speed to be ahead at the end, but it got tight."
"Max had big problems with the brakes, everyone could hear that from his radio messages. How he kept the gap to Lewis Hamilton despite those difficulties, that was masterful."
Christian Horner spoke to the Meiden representatives before Lewis Hamilton was disqualified for grinding the floor too much, as was Charles Leclerc.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10