Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Infection, painkillers

Monegasque Charles Leclerc has been disqualified after the USA GP for grinding the floor too much. This fits perfectly with a failed race day.

Nico Hülkenberg was surprised after his first practice laps on the Circuit of the Americas: "The track is much wavier than I remembered. I was so shaken up that I was afraid of getting a concussion."

With all those waves and bumps and bumps, about the last thing a Formula One driver wants is - a toothache. But that's exactly what Charles Leclerc suffered from this weekend, as the Ferrari driver admitted after his drive to sixth place.

"I have a tooth infection, we suspect it's a wisdom tooth that's causing trouble. On Thursday it was really really bad, on Friday too, that calmed down a bit."

There's a reason for that, as the five-time GP champion elaborates: "Since Thursday I have been taking massive amounts of painkillers, also before the Grand Prix. At the moment it's not so bad. I couldn't say now that the pain has affected my performance."



What happens next with the tooth is still completely unclear. Leclerc has to get back in the car in just a few days, then the Mexican GP weekend starts on Friday, with racing in Brazil the following week.



The real pain came for Leclerc anyway, when he had long since left the track - disqualification because the floor plate had been ground down too much.





USA-GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10