Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Infection, painkillers
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Nico Hülkenberg was surprised after his first practice laps on the Circuit of the Americas: "The track is much wavier than I remembered. I was so shaken up that I was afraid of getting a concussion."
With all those waves and bumps and bumps, about the last thing a Formula One driver wants is - a toothache. But that's exactly what Charles Leclerc suffered from this weekend, as the Ferrari driver admitted after his drive to sixth place.
"I have a tooth infection, we suspect it's a wisdom tooth that's causing trouble. On Thursday it was really really bad, on Friday too, that calmed down a bit."
There's a reason for that, as the five-time GP champion elaborates: "Since Thursday I have been taking massive amounts of painkillers, also before the Grand Prix. At the moment it's not so bad. I couldn't say now that the pain has affected my performance."
What happens next with the tooth is still completely unclear. Leclerc has to get back in the car in just a few days, then the Mexican GP weekend starts on Friday, with racing in Brazil the following week.
The real pain came for Leclerc anyway, when he had long since left the track - disqualification because the floor plate had been ground down too much.
USA-GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10