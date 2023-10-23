USA GP shock: Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified

Hours after the chequered flag fell at the USA GP, Mercedes and Ferrari received a big message from the FIA's rules watchdogs: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified!

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) have been disqualified from the US Grand Prix and therefore lost their 2nd and 6th places!

FIA Commissioners Dennis Dean (USA), Derek Warwick (Great Britain), Andrew Mallalieu (Barbados) and Felix Holter (Germany) had no choice - the Mercedes of seven-time World Champion Hamilton and five-time GP winner Leclerc failed the routine post-Grand Prix inspection.

The Mercedes W14 of the Englishman and the Ferrari SF-23 of the Monegasque had the same reason for disqualification: the floor plate on the cars did not comply with the technical regulations according to Article 3.5.9.

Here, the regulations describe on two pages and in 23 paragraphs how such a floor panel must be constructed. The sticking point at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin (Texas): The plate must be ten millimetres thick over the entire surface (with a tolerance of 0.2 millimetres) if it is new; one millimetre is considered an acceptable abrasion after one use.

On the Mercedes and the Ferrari, however, the plates were more worn, this a consequence of the undulating track and the extra use of the car after GP qualifying in sprint quali and sprint, then in the race.



Since a Formula 1 race car in sprint format is put under so-called parc fermé conditions after free practice, i.e. no more parts may be changed, Mercedes and Ferrari could do nothing to do anything about the excessive wear of the plate. Unless they had changed it - which would have required a start from the pit lane.



According to the FIA, Mercedes and Ferrari have accepted the ruling and there will be no appeals against it.



The snafu means Lando Norris moves up to second with McLaren and Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari is now third. Behind them, Pérez is now fourth, Russell fifth, Gasly sixth, Stroll seventh, Tsunoda eighth, Albon for Williams ninth, and Logan Sargeant gets his first World Championship point by excluding Hamilton and Leclerc!





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10