USA GP shock: Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) have been disqualified from the US Grand Prix and therefore lost their 2nd and 6th places!
FIA Commissioners Dennis Dean (USA), Derek Warwick (Great Britain), Andrew Mallalieu (Barbados) and Felix Holter (Germany) had no choice - the Mercedes of seven-time World Champion Hamilton and five-time GP winner Leclerc failed the routine post-Grand Prix inspection.
The Mercedes W14 of the Englishman and the Ferrari SF-23 of the Monegasque had the same reason for disqualification: the floor plate on the cars did not comply with the technical regulations according to Article 3.5.9.
Here, the regulations describe on two pages and in 23 paragraphs how such a floor panel must be constructed. The sticking point at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin (Texas): The plate must be ten millimetres thick over the entire surface (with a tolerance of 0.2 millimetres) if it is new; one millimetre is considered an acceptable abrasion after one use.
On the Mercedes and the Ferrari, however, the plates were more worn, this a consequence of the undulating track and the extra use of the car after GP qualifying in sprint quali and sprint, then in the race.
Since a Formula 1 race car in sprint format is put under so-called parc fermé conditions after free practice, i.e. no more parts may be changed, Mercedes and Ferrari could do nothing to do anything about the excessive wear of the plate. Unless they had changed it - which would have required a start from the pit lane.
According to the FIA, Mercedes and Ferrari have accepted the ruling and there will be no appeals against it.
The snafu means Lando Norris moves up to second with McLaren and Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari is now third. Behind them, Pérez is now fourth, Russell fifth, Gasly sixth, Stroll seventh, Tsunoda eighth, Albon for Williams ninth, and Logan Sargeant gets his first World Championship point by excluding Hamilton and Leclerc!
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10