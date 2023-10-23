Hamilton disqualified: Must accept defeat
Great disappointment at Mercedes! A few hours after the USA GP it was clear: Lewis Hamilton's second place was gone. During the technical inspection by the FIA, the World Automobile Federation, the underbody was found not to comply with the regulations.
"The floor panels [...] do not comply with Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations," the penalty notice said. This concerns the minimum thickness. Both teams cited high wear and tear as the reason, but the race stewards clarified that "the responsibility lies with the competitor to ensure that the car complies with the regulations at all times during an event."
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff on the disqualification: "As far as the race result and the disqualification are concerned, the choice of set-up on a sprint weekend is always a challenge when you only have one hour of free practice - and even more so on a bumpy track like COTA and with a new package."
In the end, however, none of that mattered, said the Austrian. "Others did right where what we did wrong and the rules leave no room for manoeuvre. We have to take the defeat, learn from it and come back stronger next weekend."
Andrew Shovlin, the chief engineer at Mercedes' Formula One racing team, said, "Unfortunately, that's one of the pitfalls of the sprint format, where we only have one hour of practice before the parc fermé rules come into force. The lack of race fuel laps in FP1 combined with such a bumpy track and the sections the drivers have to drive over during the Grand Prix have contributed to higher than expected wear and tear. We will learn from that, but also take positives from the experience."
For Hamilton, "obviously it's disappointing to be disqualified after the race, but that doesn't detract from the progress we made this weekend." The Briton narrowly missed out on victory and is therefore "in a positive mood".
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10