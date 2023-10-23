Hamilton disqualified: Must accept defeat

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified after the USA GP in Austin. How do those responsible at Mercedes react?

Great disappointment at Mercedes! A few hours after the USA GP it was clear: Lewis Hamilton's second place was gone. During the technical inspection by the FIA, the World Automobile Federation, the underbody was found not to comply with the regulations.

"The floor panels [...] do not comply with Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations," the penalty notice said. This concerns the minimum thickness. Both teams cited high wear and tear as the reason, but the race stewards clarified that "the responsibility lies with the competitor to ensure that the car complies with the regulations at all times during an event."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff on the disqualification: "As far as the race result and the disqualification are concerned, the choice of set-up on a sprint weekend is always a challenge when you only have one hour of free practice - and even more so on a bumpy track like COTA and with a new package."

In the end, however, none of that mattered, said the Austrian. "Others did right where what we did wrong and the rules leave no room for manoeuvre. We have to take the defeat, learn from it and come back stronger next weekend."

Andrew Shovlin, the chief engineer at Mercedes' Formula One racing team, said, "Unfortunately, that's one of the pitfalls of the sprint format, where we only have one hour of practice before the parc fermé rules come into force. The lack of race fuel laps in FP1 combined with such a bumpy track and the sections the drivers have to drive over during the Grand Prix have contributed to higher than expected wear and tear. We will learn from that, but also take positives from the experience."

For Hamilton, "obviously it's disappointing to be disqualified after the race, but that doesn't detract from the progress we made this weekend." The Briton narrowly missed out on victory and is therefore "in a positive mood".

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10