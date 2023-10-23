Mick Schumacher on Alpine test: "Claustrophobic!"

Mick Schumacher is weighing up his options for 2024. Most recently, he completed a test in Alpine's hypercar. He reported on it in Austin.

Mick Schumacher completed the announced test in the Alpine hypercar last week. At the Formula 1 weekend in Austin, he was back in action as a substitute driver for Mercedes - and reported on the completely new experience he had in the Alpine racer.

"It's a completely different feeling. The car is relatively big, relatively heavy. The cockpit is completely closed, which felt a bit claustrophobic at the beginning. But I got used to it relatively quickly. In terms of racing, it's a bit different because you share the car. That is exciting in a way. The car has to last 24 hours. It's a different challenge," said Schumacher, who will probably not get a regular cockpit in the premier class for 2024.

That's why he definitely wants to race again, and the WEC would be a possibility. The changeover was not that easy, Schumacher explained. According to Schumacher, the fact that you can't really see the front tyres is special, for example.

"You never notice whether the tyre stops or not. You have little lights that indicate that, but nothing else. It was a bit abstract to sit in there in a completely closed cockpit and not get any wind. But the biggest change for me was the draught in the back. There is a cooling system that blows air in and I was not really prepared for that at the beginning," Schumacher said.

The setup was not optimal, he said. "We had the Le Mans set-up on a track where high downforce set-up is the order of the day. That's why it felt slow and very sluggish. But of course that also comes from the weight at 1000 kilograms. You also have traction control, which is a completely different driving experience."

And where do we go from here? That remains to be seen. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had stressed that the Silver Arrows would keep Schumacher as a substitute if it could be reconciled with an Alpine commitment.

He announced: After leaving Austin, "we'll have another look at everything and then hopefully have some options".

