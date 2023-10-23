Nico Hülkenberg (Haas): "Paid the price".

Haas had brought a big update to the grid in Austin. In the end, however, Nico Hülkenberg was only left with a conversion and eleventh place.

Expectations were high for Nico Hülkenberg and Haas before the USA GP. For the US racing team had brought a major update to the grid for the home race.

But despite the improved car (sidepods, engine cover, underbody), not much was possible on the sprint weekend, which is why modifications were made to the rear wing before the race on Sunday.

The result: Hülkenberg started from the pit lane. But more than eleventh place was not possible. Again no points for Haas. Since Yuki Tsunoda scored points in the AlphaTauri, Haas is only two points ahead of the last place in the Constructors' Championship.

Nevertheless, the car felt better on Sunday, the German confirmed. "Definitely, the relative performance was also more promising than on Saturday," Hülkenberg told Sky.

"But of course we paid the price of having to start from the very back. We might have been able to fight for points, Tsunoda was only ten seconds ahead of me. That's positive. But at the same time it was very difficult, a lot of tyre management was needed. But that was the case for all the drivers, everyone was fighting," said Hülkenberg.

It was a difficult Grand Prix, Hülkenberg admitted, "but we have a lot of data now, a lot to analyse, to learn. The changes have paid off. Going into Mexico, hopefully we can optimise that and benefit from it."

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10