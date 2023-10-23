Nico Hülkenberg (Haas): "Paid the price".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Expectations were high for Nico Hülkenberg and Haas before the USA GP. For the US racing team had brought a major update to the grid for the home race.
But despite the improved car (sidepods, engine cover, underbody), not much was possible on the sprint weekend, which is why modifications were made to the rear wing before the race on Sunday.
The result: Hülkenberg started from the pit lane. But more than eleventh place was not possible. Again no points for Haas. Since Yuki Tsunoda scored points in the AlphaTauri, Haas is only two points ahead of the last place in the Constructors' Championship.
Nevertheless, the car felt better on Sunday, the German confirmed. "Definitely, the relative performance was also more promising than on Saturday," Hülkenberg told Sky.
"But of course we paid the price of having to start from the very back. We might have been able to fight for points, Tsunoda was only ten seconds ahead of me. That's positive. But at the same time it was very difficult, a lot of tyre management was needed. But that was the case for all the drivers, everyone was fighting," said Hülkenberg.
It was a difficult Grand Prix, Hülkenberg admitted, "but we have a lot of data now, a lot to analyse, to learn. The changes have paid off. Going into Mexico, hopefully we can optimise that and benefit from it."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10