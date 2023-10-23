Pérez: After the crisis, finally an upward trend?

Sergio Pérez was able to celebrate a small sense of achievement at the USA GP in Austin. Can the Mexican defend his place for 2024? The upward trend could help.

Will Sergio Pérez get his act together after all? The Mexican, who has been heavily criticised, finished fourth at the USA GP, helped by Lewis Hamilton's disqualification. There was praise from those in charge at Red Bull Racing.

"He drove a decent race. He made good progress," said team boss Christian Horner.

"His race was flawless and his overall performance was good and satisfactory," said Red Bull's motorsport adviser Dr Helmut Marko.

"From ninth on the grid he got the maximum out of it. On the medium he did the same lap times as Max (Verstappen)," Marko continued. "A clear upward trend for Checo."

And it is sorely needed, because Pérez has been clearly overshadowed by his RBR team-mate Max Verstappen this season. Pérez has already been called out a few times, but those in charge are still backing him. His contract runs until the end of 2024.

"We can now expect better performances from him in the future. Normally the drivers spend one day a week in the simulator, but he asked of his own accord to spend three days in the simulator before he came here," revealed the Austrian: "That shows that he is serious about becoming competitive again," said Marko.

Pérez himself is optimistic about taking another step forward next weekend. He is assured of great support as Formula 1 makes a stop in Mexico.

"Sometimes our speed was very good, sometimes we lacked it," said Pérez. "But we know what we did wrong, so I am very optimistic for Mexico."

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10