Pérez: After the crisis, finally an upward trend?
Will Sergio Pérez get his act together after all? The Mexican, who has been heavily criticised, finished fourth at the USA GP, helped by Lewis Hamilton's disqualification. There was praise from those in charge at Red Bull Racing.
"He drove a decent race. He made good progress," said team boss Christian Horner.
"His race was flawless and his overall performance was good and satisfactory," said Red Bull's motorsport adviser Dr Helmut Marko.
"From ninth on the grid he got the maximum out of it. On the medium he did the same lap times as Max (Verstappen)," Marko continued. "A clear upward trend for Checo."
And it is sorely needed, because Pérez has been clearly overshadowed by his RBR team-mate Max Verstappen this season. Pérez has already been called out a few times, but those in charge are still backing him. His contract runs until the end of 2024.
"We can now expect better performances from him in the future. Normally the drivers spend one day a week in the simulator, but he asked of his own accord to spend three days in the simulator before he came here," revealed the Austrian: "That shows that he is serious about becoming competitive again," said Marko.
Pérez himself is optimistic about taking another step forward next weekend. He is assured of great support as Formula 1 makes a stop in Mexico.
"Sometimes our speed was very good, sometimes we lacked it," said Pérez. "But we know what we did wrong, so I am very optimistic for Mexico."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10