Max Verstappen: Boos after victory Irony and shame
Two things dominated the headlines after the USA GP: The whistles against Max Verstappen at the podium ceremony and the subsequent disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
The behaviour of some fans in particular drew criticism. "It was ironic that Max Verstappen was met with boos when he stepped onto the podium at this race of all races in the middle of an outstanding season. It was a shame because he didn't deserve it. He won his 50th race under pressure not yet experienced this year," wrote the Guardian.
ENGLAND
Telegraph: Lewis Hamilton disqualified. For the seven-time British world champion, it was the most competitive race of the season - and one he believes he should have won had Mercedes not botched his strategy.
Mirror: Lewis Hamilton is stripped of the podium for his illegal Mercedes. Max Verstappen is loudly booed.
Sun: Lew blew it! Lewis Hamilton is sensationally disqualified from the US Grand Prix because his car fails the recheck in a major controversy.
FRANCE
L'Equipe: Verstappen, royal 15th As a three-time world champion, he is the man who wins (almost) every Sunday. Even when he starts from further back.
ITALY
Gazzetta dello Sport: For once, Verstappen doesn't drive alone, but with the opponents and has fun doing it. Much praise for Lewis Hamilton, who once again proves to be a great driver.
Corriere dello Sport: 50 times Verstappen. The Dutchman is truly invincible. Red Bull didn't dominate the race and suffered because of problems with the brakes, but Verstappen held his own against a solid Mercedes team and McLaren.
Tuttosport: Verstappen celebrates a new success without much trouble. In the closing stages, Charles Leclerc collapses. Another disappointment for him.
La Repubblica: At the race in the USA, Verstappen also needs patience and resilience to come out on top at the hot and windy Austin Rodeo.
Corriere della Sera: Leclerc's big chance doesn't even last 100 metres. While Verstappen needs half a race to regain the race lead and secure his 50th career victory. The victory is not as easily won as last time.
NETHERLANDS
De Telegraaf: Max Verstappen becomes the big man in the Lone Star State despite problems.
AD.nl: The 15th win this year and the 50th of his career underline that Max Verstappen will be in the perpetual leaderboards for a long time.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10