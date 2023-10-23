Max Verstappen: Boos after victory Irony and shame

After the 50th victory of his career, Max Verstappen was loudly booed. An irony and a shame, according to the British Guardian.

Two things dominated the headlines after the USA GP: The whistles against Max Verstappen at the podium ceremony and the subsequent disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The behaviour of some fans in particular drew criticism. "It was ironic that Max Verstappen was met with boos when he stepped onto the podium at this race of all races in the middle of an outstanding season. It was a shame because he didn't deserve it. He won his 50th race under pressure not yet experienced this year," wrote the Guardian.

ENGLAND

Telegraph: Lewis Hamilton disqualified. For the seven-time British world champion, it was the most competitive race of the season - and one he believes he should have won had Mercedes not botched his strategy.

Mirror: Lewis Hamilton is stripped of the podium for his illegal Mercedes. Max Verstappen is loudly booed.

Sun: Lew blew it! Lewis Hamilton is sensationally disqualified from the US Grand Prix because his car fails the recheck in a major controversy.

FRANCE

L'Equipe: Verstappen, royal 15th As a three-time world champion, he is the man who wins (almost) every Sunday. Even when he starts from further back.

ITALY

Gazzetta dello Sport: For once, Verstappen doesn't drive alone, but with the opponents and has fun doing it. Much praise for Lewis Hamilton, who once again proves to be a great driver.

Corriere dello Sport: 50 times Verstappen. The Dutchman is truly invincible. Red Bull didn't dominate the race and suffered because of problems with the brakes, but Verstappen held his own against a solid Mercedes team and McLaren.

Tuttosport: Verstappen celebrates a new success without much trouble. In the closing stages, Charles Leclerc collapses. Another disappointment for him.

La Repubblica: At the race in the USA, Verstappen also needs patience and resilience to come out on top at the hot and windy Austin Rodeo.

Corriere della Sera: Leclerc's big chance doesn't even last 100 metres. While Verstappen needs half a race to regain the race lead and secure his 50th career victory. The victory is not as easily won as last time.

NETHERLANDS

De Telegraaf: Max Verstappen becomes the big man in the Lone Star State despite problems.

AD.nl: The 15th win this year and the 50th of his career underline that Max Verstappen will be in the perpetual leaderboards for a long time.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10